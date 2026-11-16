Emperor Total Artificial Heart Development Advances, with Drive-System Testing Exceeding 18 Million Operating Cycles

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard Medical” or the“Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), maker of the world's first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company reported positive gross profit for the third consecutive quarter, reduced operating expenses by 35%, and narrowed its net loss by 79% to $2.2 million compared with the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 10% to approximately $4.3 million, gross profit improved by approximately $1.6 million to approximately $1.0 million from a gross loss of approximately $0.6 million in the prior-year period, and net loss decreased 32%.

The Company continued development of its next-generation Emperor Total Artificial Heart (“Emperor TAH”) platform during the third quarter, including motor and control-system development, design optimization and bench testing. Early reliability testing of the Emperor drive system has now exceeded 18 million operating cycles.

“Our third-quarter results show a business that is becoming structurally stronger,” said Richard Fang, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Picard Medical.“We delivered our third consecutive quarter of positive gross profit, reduced operating expenses by 35% and fully retired our Senior Secured Note. Based on confirmed orders, we expect fourth-quarter product sales to exceed those of the fourth quarter of 2025.”

“At the same time, we continue to invest in the future of the therapy,” Fang continued.“The Emperor drive system has now surpassed 18 million operating cycles in reliability testing, we presented the platform's integrated architecture to the biomedical engineering community at IEEE EMBC 2026, and the NIH/NHLBI SBIR award reflects external recognition of the program's potential. Our goal is to give more patients with end-stage heart failure a durable path to transplant and, ultimately, a fully implantable alternative.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Total revenue was approximately $0.2 million compared with approximately $1.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $0.1 million compared with a gross loss of approximately $0.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses decreased 35% to $2.2 million compared with $3.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating loss improved 40% to approximately $2.1 million compared with approximately $3.5 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss was $2.2 million compared with $10.4 million in the same quarter last year.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026, Financial Highlights



Total revenue increased 10% to approximately $4.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Product revenue was approximately $3.9 million.

Rental revenue increased to approximately $0.4 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit improved to $1.0 million compared with a gross loss of approximately $0.6 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin improved to approximately 22.8%9 compared with negative 15.6% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses increased to approximately $12.2 million compared with approximately $9.6 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Operating loss was approximately $11.2 million compared with approximately $10.3 million in the prior year period.

Net loss decreased to $15.5 million compared with approximately $22.7 million in the prior year period. The improvement primarily reflects lower interest and derivative-related expenses and changes in the fair value of financial liabilities, partially offset by losses associated with debt settlement and warrant exchange. Balance sheet as of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.1 million and stockholders' equity of $1.3 million. The Company will need to raise additional capital to fund operations, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes disclosure regarding substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.



Business and Strategic Highlights

Commercial Operations and Revenue Model Expansion

The Company generates revenue through the sale of SynCardia Total Artificial Heart systems, rental of Freedom Drivers for patients discharged from the hospital, and training and certification services required before a transplant center's initial deployment of a SynCardia TAH. These products and services support hospital and transplant center customers in the United States and internationally.

In addition to its existing revenue streams, the Company is updating its commercial pricing model to incorporate rental revenue from its Companion 2 (“C2”) Hospital Drivers, which provide pneumatic support for patients while receiving treatment in the hospital. This initiative is intended to expand the Company's revenue opportunities by establishing a rental component for hospital-based driver utilization, in addition to existing TAH product sales, Freedom Driver rentals and training and certification services.

The Company believes that expanding its rental-based revenue model can create additional revenue opportunities across its installed hospital customer base and complement future growth in TAH product sales. The timing and financial contribution of this initiative will depend on the implementation of the updated pricing model, customer adoption, and actual utilization.

SynCardia Commercial Operations and Manufacturing

During the third quarter, the Company continued initiatives to improve manufacturing efficiency and cost management. These efforts include transitioning selected manufacturing activities in-house, utilizing existing personnel and facilities more efficiently, improving finished goods inventory management and onboarding more cost-effective suppliers.

These initiatives contributed to a reduction of approximately $1.2 million, or 91%, in third-quarter cost of revenue compared with the prior-year period. Approximately $0.9 million of the decrease was attributable to improved finished goods inventory management and manufacturing transitions, with the remainder primarily reflecting lower rental costs.

The Company continues to focus on supporting hospital customers, improving operational execution, and positioning its manufacturing capabilities to support future commercial requirements.

Emperor Total Artificial Heart Development

The Company continued preclinical and engineering development of the Emperor TAH platform during the third quarter. Development activities included motor and control-system development, design optimization and bench testing.

Early reliability testing of the Emperor drive system has exceeded 18 million operating cycles to date.

In July 2026, the Company publicly presented the integrated architecture of the Emperor TAH platform at the 48th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (“IEEE EMBC 2026”). The presentation provided the biomedical engineering community with a detailed view of the platform and its electromechanical drive architecture.

The Company also continues development of a next-generation pneumatic driver for the SynCardia TAH, with the objectives of reducing costs, improving supply availability and supporting broader adoption.

NIH/NHLBI Research Grant

In August 2026, the National Institutes of Health's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (“NIH/NHLBI”) awarded SynCardia Systems, LLC a Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) grant of up to $606,498 to support development of the wearable, mechanically actuated Emperor Total Artificial Heart.

The project and budget periods extend from September 1, 2026, through August 31, 2027. The Company recognized approximately $100,000 in grant-related other income during the third quarter and first nine months of 2026. As of November 12, 2026, approximately $200,000 had been recognized as other income. The maximum authorized grant amount does not represent the amount of grant income recognized or cash received.

Commercial Outlook

During the third quarter, the Company did not recognize product sales revenue, compared with approximately $1.1 million in product sales during the third quarter of 2025. The absence of product sales reflected the timing of eligible patient schedules at hospital customers and was not attributed to order cancellations, customer losses or a known adverse trend in underlying demand.

Based on preliminary results and confirmed orders as of November 12, 2026, the Company expects net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2026 to exceed the approximately $900,000 reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to orders received for SynCardia Total Artificial Hearts. Actual results may differ, including changes in customer delivery schedules.

The Company believes that anticipated product sales, together with continued growth in rental revenue and the planned expansion of its hospital driver rental pricing model, represent opportunities to broaden its commercial revenue base.

Corporate and Financial Update

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company completed the repayment and settlement of its Senior Secured Note, with no principal remaining outstanding as of September 30, 2026. The Company believes this represents an important milestone in its efforts to address its capital structure.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company reported approximately $67,000 in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $1.3 million in stockholders' equity. The Company continues to evaluate additional financing and other capital sources to support operations, product development, and future growth. As disclosed in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company expects to require additional debt or equity financing and has identified substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months.

In July 2026, NYSE American accepted the Company's plan of compliance, allowing the Company to continue its listing subject to achievement of the plan's milestones and ongoing quarterly review. The Company remains focused on satisfying the applicable listing requirements.

As of November 12, 2026, the Company had 2,661,574 shares of common stock outstanding.

Looking Ahead

“We are clear-eyed about our capital needs and the work that remains,” Fang said.“Our priorities are straightforward: return product sales to growth, build recurring rental revenue across our hospital customer base, strengthen our balance sheet, satisfy NYSE American continued listing standards and advance Emperor toward clinical readiness. We believe disciplined execution against these priorities is the path to long-term value for patients and stockholders.”

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona-based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the STAH is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will” and similar expressions, or the negatives of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for fourth-quarter 2026 product sales; anticipated customer orders and delivery schedules; the implementation and potential financial contribution of the updated C2 Hospital Driver rental pricing model; continued development, testing and potential commercialization of the Emperor TAH platform and next-generation pneumatic driver; manufacturing initiatives and expected operational efficiencies; the Company's ability to improve revenue, gross profitability and operating performance; the use of grant funding; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing and fund ongoing operations; and the Company's ability to satisfy NYSE American listing requirements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, changes in hospital customer needs and patient schedules, delays or changes in product orders and delivery schedules, the Company's ability to execute its manufacturing and development plans, customer adoption of the updated rental pricing model, the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms, regulatory and clinical development risks, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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