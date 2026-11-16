MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIBO's first recognition as a Leader in the category's first-ever evaluation, with one OMS serving every business model: B2C, B2B, and hybrid

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIBO Commerce, a market leader in commerce and order management solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Order Management. The 2026 report is the first Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation of the category, and KIBO was recognized as a Leader.

In the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Distributed Order Management, KIBO placed among the five highest-scoring vendors in four key Use Cases: B2B + B2C, B2B (Wholesale/Distribution/CPG), B2B (Other), and Ecommerce.

KIBO believes the recognition reflects that architecture, KIBO's investment in B2C and B2B order management capabilities, and the continued expansion of KIBO AI across the platform, including operational and autonomous agents, as part of its product roadmap.

Supply and demand run on the same data model: inventory and fulfillment on one side, orders across B2C and B2B on the other, always in sync.

For retailers, that means high-volume, multi-node fulfillment, including ship-to-home, BOPIS, ship-from-store, same-day delivery, and reverse logistics. Dropship runs through the same routing, fulfillment, location, and pricing services as every other order, and automated rate shopping and cartonization help keep cost to serve down.

For brands and distributors, KIBO's B2B OMS covers the full wholesale order lifecycle. Blanket Orders and Call-Off Orders let buyers commit to a season and draw it down over time. Automated reservation and release logic protects inventory for strategic accounts, and when supply slips, an allocation rebalancer resolves the shortfall in priority order.

"Order management no longer fits in one box. Enterprises run B2C, B2B, marketplace, dropship, and returns at once, against the same inventory. The future of commerce is not B2B or B2C only. It is every model, on one platform," said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer of KIBO. "We built KIBO commerce-first, on one platform and one data model, so retailers, brands, and distributors can run complex order management use cases on one engine. A blanket order, a call-off, or a single B2C order routed to the nearest store, the inventory reserved for it, and the rules that release it, all live in one place. Teams shouldn't run commitments in spreadsheets and exceptions by hand. When supply shifts, you decide who gets served and when, and KIBO adjusts and executes in real time."

The results are measurable. Enterprise organizations implementing KIBO Order Management achieved 167% three-year ROI, $8 million in net present value, and payback in under six months, according to an independent study. Behind the numbers: one platform, running every business model, built to perform at scale.

To read the full Gartner report, visit:

"Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed Order Management, Chap Achen, Max Panther Hammond, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 12 November 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Distributed Order Management, Chap Achen, Max Panther Hammond, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 12 November 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About KIBO

KIBO is a leader in AI-first commerce and order management solutions for retailers, brands, distributors, and manufacturers, that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, Subscriptions, and Dropship with cutting-edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, RONA, Al-Futtaim, Vulcan Materials, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit:

Media Contact

David Libby for KIBO

415-518-6611

david@2pinz.com

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