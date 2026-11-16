Labarna AI film shows SiteFrame holding a construction project in one living model, tracking every component, crew and person on site.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Labarna AI, the AI and software company operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, has released a three-minute film that shows how its SiteFrame platform holds an entire construction project in one living model, from the structure and building systems down to each component, crew and person on site.

The film is available to watch at .

SiteFrame is Labarna's construction platform for large contractors. According to the company, it is shaped around the way each contractor builds, including its trades, approvals and reports, and it applies to projects of any scale, from a single villa to a district of towers. "A tower is tens of thousands of components, hundreds of people and one programme that moves every single day," said Steven Foster, Founder and CEO of Labarna AI. "On most projects, that picture lives in separate files, separate calls and somebody's memory. SiteFrame puts the whole job into one living model."

The film describes that model as the building as it was designed and the building as it stands today. It follows one 85-floor tower from the ground up through a computer-generated model of the building. The model in the film holds the structure, facade, air, electrical, plumbing, life safety and interior systems. A single floor is then opened to show what is installed, what comes next and who is working there. The film also shows air travelling through the ducts, power climbing the risers and water coming down the stacks, so the building's systems can be seen running before they are switched on.

The construction programme is shown in four dimensions, meaning the three-dimensional model tracked against time. Concrete, glass, interiors and mechanical, electrical and plumbing work each climb the building at their own pace and are measured against the plan day by day. According to Labarna, every component in SiteFrame carries its own record. The film uses one steel member as the example, following it as it is delivered, staged, lifted, bolted and inspected, with the evidence attached to the work it proves.

The same model covers the workforce. The film shows crews and individual workers tracked by floor, crew and shift, from the pre-start briefing at five in the morning to the evening handover.

The platform uses software agents, which are programs that carry out defined tasks. Each afternoon, the company says, twelve agents test the next day's plan against the released areas, access, materials and skills that are actually ready, so that no crew is sent to a floor that cannot take it. The agents do not approve work. Every release, lift, test and handover is approved by a named person with the authority to approve it.

"The agents prepare. Your people decide," Foster said.

Labarna describes SiteFrame as a platform that is fitted to the contractor, not a fixed product. According to the company, the same model and the same controls apply whether the project is one building or many.

"It is not a fixed product," Foster said. "If you need a module that does not exist, it gets built."

The film also addresses data protection, which Labarna identifies as a question every contractor should ask before adopting a platform of this kind. According to Labarna, a contractor's project data stays isolated, and the company does not use it or learn from it. Access is set by role, and every decision is logged. "Where does our data go? Nowhere," Foster said. "It stays isolated. We do not use it, and we do not learn from it." SiteFrame is delivered under Labarna's Ghost Architecture model. The platform carries the contractor's name, and at handover the source code, agents, integrations and data belong to the contractor. The film closes on the line that summarises the platform: every component, every crew and every day, in a system the contractor owns.

About Labarna AI

Labarna AI is the public brand of TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, licensed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, with offices in Business Bay, Dubai. Labarna designs and builds production AI, websites and software platforms, AI-search authority and automated payment systems, delivered as the client's own technology. More information is available at .

Layla Al-Farsi

TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

+971 4 275 6376

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Labarna AI Releases SiteFrame Film on Tracking Every Component of a Construction Project News Provided By TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC November 17, 2026, 02:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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