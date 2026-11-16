On National Epilepsy Day, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla highlights outcomes from 104 epilepsy surgeries at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, where 69.2% of patients achieved seizure-free or near-seizure-free outcomes

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, featured on the cover of SiliconIndia Healthcare's Top 10 Neurosurgeons in India 2026 edition.

The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

From Global Training to Local Impact: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla brings world-class brain, spine, stroke, and neurovascular care to Tier-II India through advanced neurosurgical technologies and comprehensive neuroscience services at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Gun

A young girl who had 30 seizures a day is now seizure-free and in school after a hemispherotomy. Dr Rao shares outcomes ahead of National Epilepsy Day 17 Nov.

- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao's HospitalGUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many families outside India's big cities, epilepsy care has meant years of tablets that do not work, and long journeys to a metro hospital that may never happen. Ahead of National Epilepsy Day, Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, is sharing the results of its epilepsy surgery programme. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has now performed 104 epilepsy surgeries. Of those patients, 86 (82.7%) are seizure-free or near seizure-free.The hospital is also sharing simple seizure first-aid steps that any family member, teacher or neighbour can use.What is epilepsy?Epilepsy is a condition of the brain in which sudden bursts of abnormal electrical activity cause repeated seizures. It is not contagious, not a curse and not a sign of weakness. One seizure does not mean a person has epilepsy. The World Health Organization (WHO) says up to 10% of people have a single seizure in their lifetime.Why it mattersWHO estimates that about 50 million people live with epilepsy worldwide, and nearly 80% of them live in low- and middle-income countries. Estimates suggest more than 10 million people in India are affected. Up to 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure-free with correct diagnosis and medicines. Yet in most middle-income countries, more than half of those who need treatment do not receive it. Stigma and myths keep many families away from doctors.Seizure first aid: Stay. Safe. Side.Stay calm and stay with them. Note the time the seizure began.Safe: Move hard or sharp objects away, cushion the head, remove glasses and loosen tight clothing.Side: When the jerking stops, gently turn the person onto their side.Never hold the person down. Never put anything in their mouth; no one swallows their tongue. Do not give water, food or tablets until they are fully awake. Keys, onions and shoes do not help.Call emergency services (112 in India) if the seizure lasts more than five minutes, if seizures repeat without recovery, if it is the person's first seizure, if there is an injury, if the seizure happens in water, if breathing is difficult, or if the person does not return to their usual self.When medicines are not enoughAbout one in three people with epilepsy continue to have seizures even after trying at least two appropriate medicines. This is called drug-resistant epilepsy. Surgery can stop or greatly reduce seizures in carefully selected patients, but it is still underused worldwide. Many families are never told it is an option.Surgery is never the first step, and it is not right for everyone. Specialists first confirm the diagnosis. They then study the seizure pattern, brain MRI and EEG recordings to decide whether the area causing seizures can be treated safely.Outcomes of 104 epilepsy surgeries at Dr. Rao's IINDoctors measure surgical results with the Engel scale, which is an international standard. Among 104 patients:Engel Class I (seizure-free or near seizure-free): 72 patients, 69.2%Engel Class II (rare disabling seizures): 14 patients, 13.5%Engel Class III (worthwhile improvement): 11 patients, 10.6%Engel Class IV (no worthwhile improvement): 7 patients, 6.7%In total, 86 of 104 patients (82.7%) were seizure-free, near seizure-free or had only rare disabling seizures. 97 of 104 (93.3%) had at least a worthwhile improvement. Surgery does not work for everyone, and 7 patients (6.7%) had no worthwhile improvement.What was causing the seizures?Epilepsy surgery depends on finding the cause. In this series:Mesial temporal sclerosis (scarring of the brain's memory centre, the hippocampus): 26 patientsFocal cortical dysplasia (a part of the brain that formed abnormally): 16Low-grade epilepsy-associated tumours such as DNET and ganglioglioma: 16Gliosis, encephalomalacia and old injury scars: 16Vascular lesions, including cavernomas (abnormal blood vessels): 5Other structural lesions: 10MRI-negative or undetermined cause: 15The last group matters for families. A normal-looking MRI does not automatically rule out surgery. Careful specialist evaluation can still find the seizure source in some patients.Where in the brain did seizures begin?About two-thirds of patients, 65.9%, had seizures from the temporal lobe. 22.8% had frontal lobe epilepsy, 6.1% parietal and 5.8% occipital.A young girl, 30 seizures a day, now seizure-free and in schoolOne patient shows what surgery can mean. The 6-year-old girl was having about 30 seizures every day. Medicines had not controlled them, and the seizures were affecting her sleep, development and daily life. Evaluation showed that her seizures arose from one half of her brain, which made her a candidate for hemispherotomy.Hemispherotomy is a major operation reserved for children with severe seizures that come from one side of the brain. It sounds drastic, yet it can be highly effective. In young children, the healthy side of the brain can take over many functions, so early surgery often gives the best chance of recovery.Dr. Rao performed the operation. She has been seizure-free since surgery with a follow-up duration of 42 months and is now back in school, learning and playing with other children. Her identity is withheld to protect her family's privacy.“When I first met her family, they were counting seizures by the hour,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.“Today she carries a school bag. That is the outcome we work for, and it should never depend on a family's postal code.”Closing the Tier-II access gapAdvanced epilepsy surgery has traditionally been concentrated in a few metropolitan centres. For a family in coastal Andhra Pradesh or a neighbouring state, that has meant travel, time away from work and school, and costs that many cannot manage. As a result, many people with drug-resistant epilepsy never reach a surgical evaluation.Dr. Rao's IIN is working to change this from within a Tier-II city. The hospital's approach has several parts:Care at a dedicated neuroscience centre in Guntur, with neuronavigation, functional brain mapping, intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) and intraoperative CT imaging. These tools help surgeons find and protect the brain areas that control movement and speech.Evidence from real practice. Dr. Rao presented a 1,008-case IONM study, including epilepsy surgeries, at SIONCON 2025 at NIMHANS, Bengaluru.Wider reach. The institute has extended its services to 7 cities and has a team of 4 neurosurgeons. Around 10% of its patients come from abroad, and many travel from other Indian states.Paediatric focus. Children with epilepsy are evaluated for surgery early, because a developing brain adapts best.Education. Awareness work, such as this release, aims to help families recognise drug-resistant epilepsy and ask for referral sooner.“Patients should not have to cross the country to be told whether surgery can help them,” said Dr. Rao.“Our job is to bring world-standard evaluation and surgery to where families live, and to tell them early that epilepsy is treatable.”Frequently asked questionsWhat should I do when someone has a seizure?Stay with them, time the seizure, keep them safe and turn them onto their side when the jerking stops. Call 112 if it lasts more than five minutes.Is epilepsy contagious or a curse?No. It is a medical condition of the brain and can be treated.Can epilepsy be cured?Many people become seizure-free with medicines. In this surgical series, 69.2% of patients became seizure-free or near seizure-free.When should someone ask about epilepsy surgery?When seizures continue despite two appropriate medicines, an epilepsy specialist evaluation is advised. Children should be assessed early.Is a normal MRI the end of the road?Not necessarily. In 15 patients in this series, MRI was negative or the cause was undetermined, and they still had surgery.Is surgery safe?Every surgery carries risk, and results vary. A specialist team should explain the benefits and risks for each person.This release is for public education and is not a substitute for personal medical advice. Anyone with seizures should consult a qualified doctor.Learn more: WHO Epilepsy Fact Sheet (who/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/epilepsy) | Epilepsy surgery at Dr. Rao's IIN: drraoshospitals/epilepsy-surgery-advanced-treatment-at-dr-raos-hospital-guntur/About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a minimally invasive neurosurgeon, pediatric neurosurgeon, cerebrovascular endovascular neurosurgeon, skull base neurosurgeon, neuro-oncology specialist and stereotactic radiosurgeon. He is Chief Neurosurgeon and founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Dr. Rao's IIN is a dedicated centre for brain, spine, stroke and nerve disorders in Guntur. It offers minimally invasive neurosurgery, endovascular neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, epilepsy surgery and comprehensive spine care.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of NeurosciencesOld Bank Street, besides AK Biryani Point, Kothapeta, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 9010056444 | Email:... | Website:Keywords: epilepsy surgery Guntur, epilepsy surgery outcomes India, hemispherectomy India, seizure first aid, National Epilepsy Day 2026, drug-resistant epilepsy, Engel classification, Tier-II India healthcare, pediatric epilepsy surgery, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Dr. Rao's IIN

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Dr. Rao's Hosptial - The tertiary care epilepsy surgery Center in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India

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104 Epilepsy Surgeries in Guntur: 7 in 10 Patients Seizure-Free or Near Seizure-Free, Reports Dr. Rao's IIN News Provided By Patibandla Naryana Swamy Neurosciences LLP November 17, 2026, 04:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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