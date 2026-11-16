MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Nov 17 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted the growing presence of Indian companies in Egypt and the immense potential for expanding bilateral trade, boosting investments and exploring new opportunities in manufacturing and technology.

During his meeting with Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo, Goyal conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to taking the India-Egypt Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

“Look forward to building on our shared priorities and taking this partnership forward,” Goyal posted on X, adding that it is good to see growing interest among leading Egyptian businesses in deepening engagement with India.

He met Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Energy, to discuss potential opportunities.

“We see strong scope for collaboration across automotive manufacturing, EVs, auto components; fintech and digital payments; renewable energy; and logistics, warehousing and supply chain,” said the minister.

“With our large, fast-growing market, strong manufacturing ecosystem, skilled workforce, and attractive investment environment, it is a golden opportunity for businesses in Egypt to partner in India's growth story,” he added.

In an interaction with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Goyal exchanged views on building on our longstanding friendship and discussed ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Also explored avenues for stronger economic ties, greater trade and investment cooperation, and expanded collaboration across key sectors,” he mentioned.

Notably, startups from two of the world's oldest civilisations came together at the India-Egypt Startup Forum to explore new possibilities for collaboration.

“Always a pleasure to engage with the energy, ideas and innovation of young founders and entrepreneurs. Highlighted India's remarkable startup journey and the opportunities before us to build on our shared strengths. Whether it is digital payments, affordable healthcare, agriculture, tourism or emerging technologies, there is immense potential for our startups to learn from each other, collaborate and co-create solutions for the world,” Goyal highlighted.

-IANS

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