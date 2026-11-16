MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchirappalli, Nov 17 (IANS) The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Tuesday seeking registration of an FIR against Deputy Speaker Ravishankar over an alleged assault on a man who approached him about a drinking water problem, according to the complainant's lawyer.

The petition also seeks action against the Mannachanallur police inspector for allegedly failing to act on the complaint, advocate Pon Murugesan said.

The complainant, Karthikumar, 45, a resident of Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district, alleged that Ravishankar assaulted him when he visited the Deputy Speaker's residence to discuss drinking water difficulties.

He subsequently posted a video on social media describing the alleged incident, triggering a controversy.

Karthikumar said he lodged a complaint with the Mannachanallur police, but alleged that no action was taken. He later accused police personnel of threatening him and recording video footage of him, raising further questions about the handling of his complaint.

Police subsequently summoned Karthikumar to appear for questioning at the Tiruchirappalli district Superintendent of Police's office. However, the questioning was postponed because the investigating officer was unavailable.

Speaking about the legal proceedings, Murugesan alleged that his client was being subjected to harassment after seeking police action against the Deputy Speaker.

“My client is being harassed by the police,” he said, arguing that the authorities had failed to follow the procedure required for dealing with the complaint.

Citing Supreme Court guidelines, Murugesan maintained that police should have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in a complaint of this nature before issuing a summons for an investigation.

This was the lawyer's contention in support of the demand for judicial intervention. He said the petition sought a direction to register an FIR against Ravishankar and the Mannachanallur police inspector, alleging that the officer had failed to take appropriate action despite receiving the complaint.

“The case is coming up for hearing today. We will continue the legal battle until justice is secured,” Murugesan said.

The plea places both the alleged assault and the subsequent police response before the court. Karthikumar's allegations concern his visit to raise a civic grievance, while his lawyer has challenged the manner in which the complaint was handled.