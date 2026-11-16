MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The weather across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing another change, and according to the latest forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are likely to decline steadily over the coming days.

The weather department has stated that, along with the minimum temperature, the maximum daytime temperature will also decrease. As a result, people are likely to experience a mild chill not only during mornings and evenings but also during the daytime.

According to IMD data, a moderate fog alert has been issued for the period from November 17 to November 22. Although no official warning has been issued at present, fog may affect visibility.

The temperature forecast, as released by the IMD, said that on Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 14 degrees. On Wednesday, a slight drop in temperature is expected, with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13 degrees.

The November 19 forecast said that the weather conditions will remain dry, with temperatures staying stable at around 26 degrees Celsius maximum and a minimum of 13 degrees.

For November 20, the impact of winter will begin to intensify. The maximum temperature is expected to fall to 25 degrees, while the minimum will remain around 13 degrees. By the end of the third week of the month, that is on November 21 and 22, winter conditions are likely to become more noticeable. Both days are expected to record a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 14 degrees.

Alongside this change in weather, there is some relief for residents.

Strong winds have led to an improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Air quality across the NCR has now moved into the yellow and orange categories, providing some respite to people, especially those sensitive to pollution.

The decline in pollution levels is mainly due to increased wind speeds, which have helped disperse pollutants. However, meteorologists have also issued a caution. They warn that as temperatures continue to fall and winter strengthens, the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere may increase once again.

During winter, colder and heavier air tends to trap pollutants closer to the ground, causing pollution levels to rise. The department estimates that with the onset of harsher cold conditions, pollution levels could increase again in the coming days.