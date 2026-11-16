MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in early deals on Tuesday amid continued foreign fund inflows, a strengthening rupee and easing crude oil prices.

Sensex rose as much as 215 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,322.41 in morning trade. Nifty 50 was up 57.4 points or 0.22 per cent at 25,348.5 by 9:18 am.

Sector-wise, auto shares led the market rally with Nifty Auto climbing 0.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the PSU bank, consumer durables and FMCG indices increased up to 0.71 per cent.

On the other hand, information technology (IT) stocks remained under pressure, tracking weakness in global technology counters as Nifty IT fell 0.74 per cent. Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom declined by the same margin.

Among Nifty constituents, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the early losers, which decreased by up to 1 per cent.

According to experts, supportive domestic fundamentals continued to outweigh concerns over global market volatility.

"The tailwinds that made India the best-performing market in November so far continue to strengthen. Brent crude falling below $92 per barrel is positive for India's macroeconomic outlook and is being reflected in the appreciation of the rupee," they said.

According to them, the stronger rupee and robust corporate earnings have created a virtuous cycle that is attracting sustained foreign portfolio investment into Indian equities and bonds.

They further noted that the ongoing unwinding of the artificial intelligence-driven rally in US technology stocks has weighed on markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, but has indirectly benefited India by improving the relative attractiveness of domestic equities.

Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for a fifth consecutive session on the previous trading day and purchased equities worth Rs 4,864 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their selling streak for a twelfth straight session, offloading shares worth Rs 3,519 crore.