MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) A Thai YouTuber in Udaipur, Rajasthan, was allegedly harassed by an auto-rickshaw driver who made obscene remarks towards her while she was live-streaming a municipal fair. The woman captured the incident on her mobile phone and subsequently uploaded the footage to her Instagram account.

Following the video going viral on social media, the Surajpole police arrested the accused driver on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlendra Singh, the accused has been identified as Aftab, alias Gabru, a resident of Maharaj Ka Akhada, Udaipur.

The accused had been driving the woman to various locations across the city in his auto-rickshaw for two consecutive days.

The woman, who is currently travelling across India, had hired the accused's auto-rickshaw to explore Udaipur.

On November 13, she visited a municipal fair organised at the Town Hall. While she was recording and live-streaming a cultural programme on her mobile phone, the driver approached her and repeatedly made obscene remarks, including asking her for a“lip kiss”. The woman recorded the entire incident on her phone.

She shared the footage on her Instagram account on November 14, which has around 70,000 followers.

The video subsequently attracted widespread attention on social media.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Surajpole police initiated an investigation, traced the accused driver and arrested him on Monday. The police have registered a case in connection with the alleged obscene behaviour, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Kamlendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Surajpol Police Station, said that the accused Aftab, alias 'Gabru', is the son of Abrar Khan, a resident of Sector-11, Maharaj Ka Akhada, Udaipur, and works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The police have registered a case under provisions relating to obscenity and arrested the accused. Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway. More details are awaited.