MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) Tension escalated into violence around midnight during the counting of votes for the fourth phase of Rajasthan's Panchayat elections at a model polling station in Bawdi Ninama village, under Chhoti Sarwa Panchayat Samiti in the Kushalgarh Assembly constituency. A clash between two groups led to stone-pelting, leaving around five police personnel reportedly injured.

A clash between two groups led to stone-pelting, leaving around five police personnel reportedly injured.

A mob also set fire to three vehicles, including the car of a Zonal Magistrate.

The declaration of election results has been withheld for the time being.

According to initial reports, the violence broke out following a dispute between two groups during the counting process. The mob allegedly vandalised the polling station, pulled down tents erected at the site and set them on fire. Three vehicles were also torched. The situation reportedly turned tense when the polling station was surrounded from all sides, leaving officials and others present at the site trapped inside a room.

Polling personnel were also allegedly confined inside. Police forces were subsequently deployed to control the situation.

Tension also spread to the nearby Bawaliyapada Gram Panchayat, where a large crowd gathered, prompting additional security deployment. Authorities have withheld the election results amid the unrest.

A separate incident of violence was reported from Kali Pahadi Gram Panchayat in Mundawar, Khairthal-Tijara district, where a dispute over the Sarpanch election escalated into stone-pelting and physical assault.

Villagers from Sabalgarh Banethi, Teharka and Kali Pahadi reportedly clashed amid apprehensions that the Sarpanch seat could go to another village. The dispute, which began with allegations of bogus voting, turned violent, leaving four villagers injured.

The injured were taken to the Tatarpur Community Health Centre for treatment.

In another incident, supporters of two candidates clashed at a polling station in Mahu Gulawali Gram Panchayat under the Basedi subdivision of Dholpur district on Monday evening.

Following allegations of bogus voting, members of one group allegedly poured petrol on motorcycles parked near agricultural fields, some distance from the polling station, and set them ablaze. Two motorcycles were destroyed in the incident.

Meanwhile, two groups confronted each other during the Sarpanch election in Gundau Gram Panchayat in Sanchore district.

A verbal altercation between the factions quickly escalated, creating tension in the area. In Pur village, residents also created a commotion over allegations of bogus voting.