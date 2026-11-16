MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after securing seven nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, Rodrigo said she was thrilled to see her album receive recognition and called her joint nominations with Robert Smith for their song 'What's Wrong With Me' a“pinch-me moment” she had always dreamed of.

She wrote on Instagram:“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations!!!! I am over the moon!!!!! I love this album so much and for it to be recognized in this way is the biggest honor. I am extra stoked because Robert Smith and I are nominated for two awards together for 'what's wrong with me' which is just the coolest most pinch-me moment I could've ever dreamed up. Yipeeee.”

Rodrigo, who is partially deaf in her left ear, began her career as a child actress, appearing in commercials and the direct-to-video film An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success in 2015. She rose to prominence with her leading roles in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

She shifted her focus to music and signed with Geffen Records in 2020. Her debut studio album, Sour, topped the US Billboard 200 and nine other charts worldwide. It was preceded by the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U".

She was the subject of a documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U. Her next two studio albums, Guts and You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, produced the US number-one singles "Vampire" and "Drop Dead" respectively, making her the first artist to have each lead single from their first three albums debut atop the chart. Rodrigo's accolades include three Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.