MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) Kerala's claims of being a safe state for women are facing renewed scrutiny, with official police figures showing that 1,993 rape cases were registered in the first nine months of this year, averaging more than seven cases a day.

The figures assume significance as the Satheesan-led government completes six months in office on Wednesday, with women's safety emerging as one of the major challenges confronting the new administration.

The latest Kerala Police statistics, updated on November 11, show that the state recorded 2,952 rape cases in 2025, compared to 2,901 in 2024 and 2,562 in 2023.

In 2016, when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) first came to power, the number stood at 1,656.

The figure rose by nearly 78 per cent over the next nine years.

During its decade in office, the LDF government and its leaders frequently projected Kerala as a model state for women's safety, countering criticism of crimes against women as attempts to tarnish the state's image.

The statistics also show that violence within families remains a major concern.

As many as 2,558 cases of cruelty by husbands or relatives were registered up to September this year.

The corresponding figures were 3,986 in 2025, 4,515 in 2024, and 4,710 in 2023.

Dowry deaths, meanwhile, stood at 25 in 2016, the highest in the decade. Kerala reported six such deaths in 2025 and one up to September this year.

Significantly, the 2026 figures cover two administrations, with the LDF in office until May 17 and Satheesan taking charge on May 18.

They therefore reflect a continuing pattern rather than the record of either government alone.

For Chief Minister Satheesan, the figures offer an early indication of the scale of the challenge.

The real test for his government will be to ensure that women's safety is reflected in everyday life through effective policing, swift action, and a secure environment at home, workplaces and public spaces.

The larger question is whether Kerala's much-proclaimed record on women's safety can translate into reality rather than remain a political narrative.