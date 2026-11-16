MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Producer Fathima Vijay Antony, the wife of actor and music director Vijay Antony, turned emotional at the pre-release event of director Mu Maran's upcoming emotional entertainer, 'Appa Kutty', and disclosed the reason why her husband had now stopped wearing footwear.

Speaking at the event, Fathima Vijay Antony, who pointed out that she was meeting the media after five years after the demise of their eldest daughter Meera Vijay Antony, said, "Nobody knows the reason why Vijay Antony does not wear footwear. I will disclose it today. My daughter had several pairs of footwear. I had bought them from different places like the US, London and so on. I had bought them because she was going to college. All that remains now just as they were. He(Vijay Antony) looked at all those footwear and vowed not to wear footwear for the rest of his life."

"He wears foot wear only when he goes for concerts as there is no other go. When we went for concerts in London, Paris, Singapore and Malaysia, he wore footwear at the event. But immediately after the concerts, he took them off," she said.

The producer also went on to disclose that Vijay Antony had given up all his costly watches including his Rado and Rolex watches and was only wearing the watch that his daughter wore when she passed away. "That is a watch which I bought for my daughter because she wanted it. It cost Rs 4000 and that is the only watch he now wears," she said.

For the unaware, the film, Appa Kutty, which has been directed by Mu Maran and which features Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani in the lead, has already made a profit even before its release. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide only on November 20.

The film's director Mu Maran, talking to IANS, confirmed the news disclosed by distributor Dhananjayan. "It is true. We have already sold the OTT rights, the satellite rights and the theatricals and we have already made a table profit," he said, informing that the film had been completed in just two schedules, shot over a period of just 45 days.

"We shot in Chennai and Ooty," the director said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the film for release with an U/A certificate.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the film would be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

Sources claim that director Mu. Maran, who is known for delivering stories that are emotionally engaging and socially relatable, had crafted 'Appa Kutty' as a gripping entertainer packed with action, emotions, family sentiments, and powerful dramatic moments that will resonate strongly with audiences. The film is expected to strike a strong emotional chord while also offering thrilling and engaging cinematic moments throughout its narrative.

Apart from Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani, the film will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Lithanya, Bagavathi Perumal (Baks), Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, Vettai Muthukumar, Jensan Diwakar, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Lissy Antony, Kumar Natarajan, Vijayan, Praveena, Haritha, and Haripriya in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a strong technical team. Music for the film has been scored by actor Vijay Antony, who has also taken upon himself the task of editing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Rajeev Rajendran while production design is by A. Raja. Costumes for the film are by G. Anusha Meenakshi and stunts are by Rajasekar.