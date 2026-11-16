MENAFN - Mid-East Info) An 83-year-old Dubai resident, Nazar Haidri, whose failing vision had been assumed to be part of ageing and left him dependent on a wheelchair, now gets around with a walking stick and manages most daily tasks on his own. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The cause of his vision loss was inflammation of the optic nerve, a condition his doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai say is most often seen in adults under 45 and is uncommon at his age.

Optic nerve damage requires investigation to establish its cause, according to the clinical team that has managed Haidri's care since 2025. Many older patients and their families accept declining vision as part of growing older, the team says.

The team comprising Dr Fahd Quhill, Consultant Ophthalmologist in Medical Retina and Uveitis, and Dr Salma Yassine, Consultant Paediatric and Neuro-Ophthalmologist, was not prepared to accept age as the explanation.

“The clinical picture of this patient did not fit with anything age-related,” said Dr Quhill, describing it as a complex case.

Haidri's vision began to fail in both eyes in 2024. Rooms seemed dark, and he kept asking family members to switch on lights that were already on. He could no longer tell colours apart. Afraid to walk because he could not see where he was going, he had begun to use a wheelchair.

After about a year of worsening symptoms, his family brought him to Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, where he has been treated since.

Previously, Haidri's family met with several doctors, changed his glasses and tried various medicines. They were told the problem was age-related. Scans, including a whole-body scan and a brain MRI, had ruled out cancer and a brain tumour.

The assumption that his vision loss was due to age cost him his quality of life, and his family feared he would miss the milestones ahead of them.

Then came news of his grandson's wedding in London and great-grandchildren on the way, raising the question: would he be able to see any of it?

At his first appointment at the hospital, Haidri made one request.

“Please don't say that because of my age,” he said.“Because if you say it is... show me where it is written that at a certain age you will be blind?”

Dr Quhill and Dr Yassine tested for nutritional, inflammatory and autoimmune causes. One autoimmune test came back positive, pointing to inflammation attacking the optic nerve. After blood tests and an X-ray showed he was fit to start treatment, they began a trial of medication to reduce the inflammation.

Within days, Haidri noticed his surroundings looked brighter. At a follow-up appointment, Dr Quhill stood in front of him and asked the colour of his jacket. Haidri answered: blue.

“The first time I saw him, he was in a wheelchair. Within six weeks, he comes back to my clinic with a walking stick,” Dr Quhill said, adding,“We were able to stabilise his vision.”

This summer, he travelled to London for his grandson's wedding. Reflecting on his trip, he said,“I'm happy I've travelled, attended the marriage ceremonies and thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

He continues treatment with a rheumatologist and returns to Moorfields every three months. His vision has stabilised, though he still relies on a magnifying glass to read and has difficulty with text on his phone.

“Age is a risk factor, not a diagnosis,” said Dr Ammar Safar, Chief Medical Officer at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai.“Mr Haidri's case highlights the importance of challenging assumptions and carefully examining clinical evidence. Having specialists from different areas of ophthalmology helps build a fuller picture of such conditions and ensures older patients receive the thorough assessment they require.”

Dr Yassine said Haidri's experience shows what is at stake.“As his sight declined, he lost confidence in moving around safely and became dependent on the people around him for everyday tasks,” she said.“Any new, progressive or unexplained loss of vision deserves a thorough assessment.”

At Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, the five conditions most common in patients aged 60 and over are dry eye, cataract, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy and macular pucker, a wrinkling of the central part of the retina.

The clinical team advises older adults to have their eyes checked every one to two years, although those with eye conditions or other risk factors may need more frequent checks. New or worsening changes in vision should be assessed without waiting for a routine appointment. Patients whose vision continues to deteriorate after an initial assessment or treatment should seek further medical advice, which may include a reassessment or a second opinion.

Haidri, who moved to Dubai to be closer to his children after spending decades in Saudi Arabia, has returned to his long-time hobby of painting and enjoys music and time with his family.