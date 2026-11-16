

AMD stock lost about 14% in the last two sessions.

Investors are waiting for Nvidia's quarterly report on Tuesday, which could trigger moves across chip stocks. Retail sentiment for AMD shifted to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish.'

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry said he is cautious about the potential upside in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) despite it being billed as a key beneficiary of the fallout at Nvidia.

In his Substack chat, a user asked Burry for his view on AMD, saying the company seemed to have years of growth priced in, and is a likely beneficiary if Nvidia gives up shares, but“the stories don't align.”

Burry replied:“I agree. I have generally just accepted it is always too expensive as the eternal alternative, first to Intel and then to Nvidia.”

Essentially, he believes AMD might gain from a shift in market share but is unconvinced that flyway growth will continue.

In a separate trading update on Monday, Burry said he continues to hold a large put position in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF, along with puts on the Nasdaq 100, Nvidia, MetLife, and Palantir.

AMD stock receded after gains last week from the Nvidia fallout and the departure of the latter's CEO, Jensen Huang. The stock slid over 14% in the last two sessions, following a five-day rally, and retail traders are eyeing the crucial $500 support level.

Investors are waiting for Nvidia's quarterly report, due after market hours on Tuesday, which could trigger moves across chip stocks.

AMD's Business Momentum

AMD's data-center business continues to accelerate at a fast clip. Third-quarter total sales rose 45% to a record $13.4 billion, while data-center sales nearly doubled to $8.5 billion, according to results issued earlier this month.

AMD forecast about $17 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, citing demand across its data-center portfolio.

Last week, the company announced general availability of its sixth-generation EPYC server processors. Server makers had begun shipping systems with the processors, while Microsoft and Oracle were preparing to offer them in their cloud computing services, AMD said.

Retail View On AMD

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AMD shifted to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish,' amid high message volume.

“$AMD so if nvda loses market share, who benefits? Go look at the quarterly profit growth and this overall yearly chart. If you are looking for long term, this is staring you right in the face,” a trader wrote.

Investors were closely watching the $500 psychological level, debating whether it would hold as a support. AMD stock closed at $504.28 on Monday and is up 136% year to date.

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