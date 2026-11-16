

According to the website, 33% of issues reported at JPMorgan were related to the website, 32% involved fund transfers, and 20% involved login troubles.

At Wells Fargo, users reported challenges with account balances or transactions, login, and the digital payment service Zelle. At Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Capital One, issues ranged from ATM and online banking problems to app-related issues.

Users at multiple American banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), reported outages of banking services late Monday, with some retail users speculating about a cybersecurity attack.

However, JPMorgan denied evidence of cybersecurity attacks and attributed the outage to a software bug.

Multiple American Banks Go Down On Monday

According to DownDetector, apart from JPMorgan, service disruptions were also reported at Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), and U.S. Bancorp. (USB).

As per the website, 33% of the issues reported at JPMorgan were related to the website, while 32% reported issues with fund transfers and 20% reported login troubles.

Source: DownDetector

Meanwhile, at Wells Fargo, users reported challenges with account balances or transactions, login and digital payment service Zelle.

At Bank of America, US Bank and Capital One, troubles ranged from ATM and online banking to app-related issues.

JPMorgan said in a post on X,“JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence this is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers.”

The bank added that as a party to transactions involving other banks, those banks may have been impacted as well, but clarified that this was not a systemic issue.

“Customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We're working diligently to resolve this by the end of the day today,” it said.

Banking Outage Follows Disruptions At Microsoft, FAA Last Week

The issues at JPMorgan and other banks come shortly after Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) suffered a widespread outage across Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services on Thursday, which continued into Friday last week.

Meanwhile, a technical network overload caused by a router update and data flood forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, 2026, halting all flight departures across U.S. airports for nearly five hours.

Retail Flags 'Weird' Coincidence

Retail users on Stocktwits acknowledged the“weird” coincidence of multiple outages within a short period of time across industries.

One user said,“$QQQ $SPY First $MSFT is down, Then FAA gets affected. Now the "bugs" are hitting $JPM. What's next, ATMs down (unable to process withdrawls)?”

Another user said,“$JPM AI has become the boogey man...any glitch etc is bc of ai. Its mass hysteria. But thats what kept us from forming a bubble in the stock market.”

A third user said,“$JPM just sayin seems weird this last week.”

JPM stock is down about 0.15% overnight, while WFC has lost about 0.17%, and COF and USB are trading marginally higher in the same time.

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