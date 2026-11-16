

Lilly agreed to pay up to $1.5 billion for Calytrix Bio, nearly matching Sellas's $1.52 billion market value even before Calytrix's lead drug entered human trials.

Sellas expects Phase 3 Regal results this month on whether GPS extends survival in leukemia patients in second remission. Sellas also expects preliminary results this quarter from a Phase 2 trial of SLS009 in newly diagnosed AML.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) jumped up to 12% in extended trading on Monday as traders weighed Lilly's Calytrix deal against Sellas's valuation, while filings showed that Susquehanna and Prudential added 1.3 million shares in Q3.

SLS stock slid 5% on Monday to $7.47, logging its third straight session of losses.

LLY Offers Up to $1.5B Even Before Human Trials

Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed on Monday to pay up to $1.5 billion for Calytrix Bio, whose lead drug has yet to enter human trials. Lilly's potential maximum payout was close to Sellas' entire $1.52 billion market value at Monday's close, and its lead leukemia drug is already awaiting Phase 3 results.

Calytrix is developing an antibody that targets a mutation behind two rare blood cancers, essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. Lilly will make an undisclosed upfront payment. How much Calytrix shareholders ultimately receive depends on whether the drug reaches clinical and regulatory milestones.

It was Lilly's second deal this year involving an experimental myelofibrosis treatment. In April, the drugmaker agreed to pay up to $2.3 billion for Ajax Therapeutics, whose lead drug was in Phase 1 testing.

Two SLS Leukemia Drug Results Due This Quarter

Sellas's lead drug, Galinpepimut-S (GPS), targets a different blood cancer. Its Phase 3 Regal trial is testing whether the immunotherapy helps patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) live longer after their disease goes into remission for a second time. Last month, Sellas said that the trial had reached its 80th death, the threshold set for the final survival analysis.

Last week, Sellas said that it expected results in November.“If successful, we believe GPS could be a transformative new immunotherapy for AML patients in second complete remission,” CEO Angelos Stergiou said.

A second leukemia drug, Tambiciclib (SLS009), also has results due this quarter. Sellas had enrolled 40 of a planned 80 patients in a Phase 2 trial for newly diagnosed AML. In December, it plans to present findings from a separate study in patients whose leukemia returned or resisted treatment.

What Are Retail Traders Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS has been 'bullish' since a week amid a 278% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of November 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One user flagged the Lilly deal and highlighted how early the drugmaker was willing to buy. Another user said,“$SLS The drug has not yet entered human clinical trials. bought for more than all of Gps and SLS009 combined. this market is out of whack on sls share price”

View this Stocktwits post

A separate user said,“$SLS just looking at the various market caps, I placing my bet on $LLY or $REGN to court SLS if there's a buyout.”

Who's Betting Bigger on SLS?

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Prudential made the larger of the two key disclosed purchases on Monday. It added 714,702 shares in the third quarter, taking its position from 31,110 shares to 745,812. Susquehanna added 587,869 shares, lifting its stake by nearly 29% to 2.64 million. Together, the firms held about $41.7 million in Sellas stock on Sept. 30, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

Several other investors increased their holdings. GSA Capital Partners added 28,726 shares to reach 125,155. Legal & General added 14,106 shares to finish with 181,906, while T. Rowe Price Associates added 10,854 to end the quarter with 165,920.

Among smaller holders, Tower Research Capital more than doubled its stake to 19,952 shares, and Mangrove Partners raised its position nearly 54% to 52,537. Royal Bank of Canada, Mercer Global Advisors and Mirae Asset Global ETFs Holdings also added shares.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo cut its stake by 130,721 shares, or nearly 40%, leaving it with 198,098 shares at quarter-end.

SLS stock has jumped 98% year-to-date.

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