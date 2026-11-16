Centre Hikes Export Duties on Diesel to Rs 14 and ATF to Rs 12.5 Litre

The Centre has raised the export duty on diesel to Rs 14 per litre and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 12.5 per litre, marking the second increase in export levies in less than three weeks as the government continues to review duties on petroleum products amid geopolitical uncertainty. According to notifications issued by the Finance Ministry, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been increased from Rs 11.5 to Rs 14 per litre, while the levy on ATF has been raised from Rs 11 to Rs 12.5 per litre.

The export duty on petrol remains nil, with both SAED and the Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) continuing at zero. The revised rates came into effect on November 16, following the October 31 revision, when the government had raised the diesel export levy from Rs 8.5 to Rs 11.5 per litre and the ATF duty from Rs 10.5 to Rs 11 per litre, while scrapping the Rs 2.5 per litre levy on petrol exports. Export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced on March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis.

The rates are reviewed every fortnight and are determined on the basis of average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the previous review. The latest changes apply only to exports. There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption, the government said. The fortnightly revision mechanism allows the Centre to adjust export levies in response to movements in international fuel prices while seeking to maintain adequate availability of petroleum products in the domestic market.