BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Tribal Exploitation in Jharkhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being "anti-tribal", targeting him over the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by Congress MLA Bhushan Bara in Jharkhand and questioning the delay in the legislator's arrest.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, Sinha alleged that Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government were protecting the accused MLA and failing to ensure justice for tribal women and girls in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi is anti-tribal. A media outlet vocally and proactively exposed the entire JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) and JSSC (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission) scandal. At that time, their office was raided, and a CID inquiry was initiated. He has never once visited the students of Jharkhand who were subjected to lathi charges and brutal beatings during their protests," Sinha said.

Sinha also highlighted the word“Johar” written on his traditional gamcha, describing it as an important word associated with Adivasi identity. He said he wore the traditional Johar attire to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, which was observed on Sunday.

Referring to the allegations against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, Sinha said an FIR was registered in the case on November 13 and alleged that the minor victim was taken to the legislator's residence before her statement was recorded. He claimed that the incident amounted to a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and accused the Hemant Soren-led government of putting pressure on the victim.

Sinha also played a video of the minor's grandparents, who, according to him, alleged that the girl had been taken to the MLA's residence before her statement was recorded and had faced threats. "Before the statement was recorded, she was taken straight to the house of the same MLA who is the accused, who had been tormenting and sexually harassing her for years, where she was threatened again," he alleged.

Targeting Congress over its 'Smash the Patriarchy' campaign, Sinha accused the party of maintaining double standards on women's safety and demanded that Rahul Gandhi respond to the allegations. "The same people who are putting on a show of smashing the patriarchy across the country. Only those people can disrespect and mock POCSO like this, the same people who are running the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign across the country. And that is why the questions are directly for Rahul Gandhi ji," he said.

Sinha also alleged that the media outlet that first reported the matter was raided during Chhath celebrations. He claimed that the raid was carried out without a search warrant and alleged that pressure was being exerted on the media to prevent further disclosures in the case.

"Why are they raiding them? Because the media is exposing their MLAs ' misdeeds. What is going on, Rahul Gandhi ji? How long will you keep misleading the country?" he said.

Questioning the delay in the arrest of the Congress legislator, Sinha asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify his position. "Rahul Gandhi ji, when will he be arrested? Why are you protecting him? What is in that video footage of media outlet that makes you raid that entire office? Is a major mastermind operating? Are Rahul Gandhi ji and many more of your MLAs involved? What are you trying to hide?" he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Bhushan Bara has denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. He has alleged that the complainant was being misled into making accusations against him.

An FIR has been registered against Bara under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police Niraj Kumar said. According to the complaint, the minor alleged that she was brought to Ranchi in May 2026 on the pretext of securing her school admission and supporting her education. She further alleged that the MLA sexually assaulted her on August 5. Bara represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency in Jharkhand.

Furthermore, the BJP spokesperson also referred to the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, who allegedly died by suicide on the eve of Diwali, and accused the JMM government of failing to protect tribal women. He alleged that Bhagat had faced harassment and threats from Ajay Tirkey, whom he described as a land broker.

In a related development, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team concluded its investigation at the residence of accused Ajay Tirkey in connection with the alleged suicide of Adivasi activist Nisha Bhagat. Bhagat died on November 6 after a social media broadcast in which she expressed distress and named local land mafias, government officials and alleged police inaction. The case triggered a political controversy, with the BJP and several activists demanding a CBI probe. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recommended a CBI investigation on November 11, while Bhagat's father welcomed the decision.

Sinha further criticised Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Jharkhand to meet students who had allegedly faced police action during protests and for not responding to questions raised by the President of India regarding his claims of vote theft. "Perhaps this is also why, when the President of India, who is a tribal woman, asked him for evidence regarding his claims of vote theft five weeks ago, he never responded," he said.

The BJP leader also accused Congress and JMM of allowing those involved in criminal activities to operate freely in Jharkhand, alleging that the Opposition parties were engaging in political rhetoric in Delhi while neglecting the state. "It appears that this has become a habit of both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. They engage in grand rhetoric while in Delhi, yet they have completely neglected Jharkhand, allowing the masterminds behind criminal activities to operate freely within the state," he said.