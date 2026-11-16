Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Arrives in Bengaluru for CWP Conference

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday reached the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to participate in the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Regional Conference, which will be held at Vidhana Soudha. Later in the evening, the Lok Sabha Speaker will attend a cultural programme followed by a dinner reception.

According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday, Birla will inaugurate the CWP India Region today. The inaugural session will be graced by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, who will deliver the Keynote Address. The Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara; Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, GS Patil; and Chairperson, CWP India Region, Daggubati Purandeswari will also grace and address the gathering, the release said. The Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed will deliver the Welcome Address, while the Deputy Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, Umashree will propose the Vote of Thanks. Women legislators from Parliament and State/UT Legislatures, along with other distinguished dignitaries, will participate in the Conference.

The theme of the two-day Conference is 'Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators'. Two Plenary Sessions will be held during the Conference. The first, on 'Empowering Women Digitally: Safe Cyberspace, Smart Choices', will take place on November 17 and focus on enabling women to engage safely and effectively in the digital space. The second, on 'Capacity Building and Mentorship for Women Legislators', will be held on 18 November 2026 and explore pathways for strengthening legislative capabilities and supporting women legislators, particularly those newly entering legislative institutions. In a special initiative complementing the broader deliberations, UN Women India will organise a side event on menopause on 17 November 2026, the release said.

The deliberations will provide an important platform for sharing experiences, exchanging best practices and exploring ways to strengthen the participation and leadership of women legislators through digital empowerment, capacity building and mentorship. The event will provide an important platform to foster awareness, encourage informed dialogue and bring greater attention to women's health, well-being and dignity across different stages of life. The release said that the conference will conclude on Wednesday, November 18, with the Valedictory Address by the Governor of Karnataka, Sudha Yadav. The Chief Minister of Karnataka; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; and Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, will also address the session. The Chairperson, CWP India Region, will present a statement on the outcome of the Conference. The Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, will deliver the Welcome Address, while the Deputy Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, will propose the Vote of Thanks. The Conference is envisaged as a vibrant forum for dialogue, collaboration and collective reflection, reaffirming the indispensable role of women in strengthening democratic institutions. Through its deliberations on digital inclusion, legislative capacity and intergenerational mentorship, it seeks to advance a more enabling and supportive environment in which women legislators can amplify their voices, enrich parliamentary discourse and contribute meaningfully to the future of democratic governance. (ANI)