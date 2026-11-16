

Bitcoin remains in a bear market, Wintermute's OTC desk said ahead of upcoming Nvidia results, with little new money coming into risk assets.

The desk is looking for Bitcoin to fall into the $50,000s and is watching $62,000 and $60,000 next. Bets on a further Fed hike in December and a 5.15% 10-year Treasury yield are also two factors that are currently weighing on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to find its footing after the weekend selloff, and the options market is showing signals on the downside. With Nvidia (NVDA) set to report earnings after market close on Tuesday, rising Treasury yields and weakening spot Bitcoin ETF flows are adding to concerns for the cryptocurrency's performance.

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 on Friday and plummeted to around $62,000 over the weekend, before recovering to $64,000 late Monday. Now analysts warn that a weak report from Nvidia could push it below $60,000.

Next Test For BTC: Nvidia Earnings

Nicolai Søndergaard, a research analyst at Nansen, said the $60,000 to $62,600 range is the key test in the next few weeks. Nvidia's disappointing report could spark another wave of selling across risk assets, he said. "AI and crypto draw on the same pool of risk capital, so when Nvidia sells off, the money goes to cash, not into bitcoin," Søndergaard told Coindesk.

Søndergaard is looking for a break above the 200-day moving average near $73,000 as the first sign that the selling is done.

Bitcoin's price was trading at $64,490, down over 1% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC dropped to the 'bearish' zone from the 'neutral' zone over the past day. Chatter around it rose over 38% over the past week, according to platform data.

Wintermute Warns Of More Pain For BTC

The Over-the-Counter (OTC) desk of crypto market maker Wintermute, which facilitates large trades away from public exchanges, said that Bitcoin is still in a bear market. Coindesk reported that the desk sees little sign of new inflows in to fuel a recovery.

The OTC desk said rising rates have changed how investors treat Bitcoin. "This is a rates tape in which bitcoin is the non-yielding funding leg, the ETF bid is gone and the technicals have broken, so we stay defensive and the path of least resistance still feels lower,” the desk added.

Wintermute predicts Bitcoin to face pressure around the $50,000 range. The next levels to watch were identified as $62,000 and then $60,000. The desk said much of the pressure is coming from the bond market. Traders see about a 92% chance the Federal Reserve will again raise rates in December. The 10-year Treasury yield is up to 5.15%. This makes holding an asset that pays no interest, like Bitcoin, more difficult.

As of Monday, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs saw a daily outflow of $68 million, continuing its slide for eight straight days, as per Sosovalue data. Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF led the outflows, followed by Grayscale.

Puts Overtake Calls On Deribit: Bullish And Bearish Bets

Options traders are already positioning for more losses. A put at the $60,000 strike is now the largest Bitcoin options position on Deribit. A put gives its holder the right to sell at a set price and gains value as the market falls. The position carries $900 million in notional open interest. It has overtaken the $100,000 call that previously led the board.

Puts accounted for six of the eight most-traded Bitcoin options on Deribit in the past 24 hours. The busiest was a $62,000 put expiring Nov. 17 with $78.58 million in volume. Traders also piled into puts at $58,000 and $62,000 for Nov. 27, $54,000 for Dec. 25 and $40,000 for Jan. 29.

Not all the bets were bearish. The two calls among the top eight were the $65,000 and $75,000 strikes expiring Dec. 25. The $75,000 call jumped 46.67%, a sign some traders are betting on a bounce.

Wintermute cautioned against reading the liquidation wave as a bottom. The desk said the weekend rebound looked driven by traders closing bearish bets, not by new buyers.

Anthropic IPO Adds Another Layer To Bitcoin's Liquidity Concerns

The upcoming mega listing of Anthropic (ANT) has also emerged as another possible source of pressure for crypto assets. Analysts believe that investors looking to buy into Anthropic could be selling existing holdings to free up capital.

Investor Anthony Pompliano offered an explanation in his newsletter, The Pomp Letter. He attributed the slide to a combination of the Fed's September rate hike and Anthropic's (ANT) upcoming public listing, which he said is reportedly scheduled for later this week.

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