Aries

There may be some obstacles in your professional life today. You may clash with your boss or seniors. Be careful of what you say. If you lose your temper and say something in a rush, then it will cause damage to your reputation and chances to be promoted. If you're in politics, then this may be a very important day. You may have an opportunity to meet a key leader or VIP.

Taurus

Today you should focus on your key tasks. Make sure everything is completed carefully so that any small mistake doesn't ruin your project. You may have to send your child away due to work/career related reasons. Although this may make you feel emotional it will be a great step forward for them.

Gemini

Avoid getting involved with other people's personal business today. Focus on your own tasks and decisions. Don't rely on others. Your business may finally calm down after the recent ups and downs.

Cancer

You may have a busy day with a few issues and additional tasks. Although there may be pressure from work, try to stay calm. You may be stressed about your child's education/academics. Talking to their teachers/mentors could help.

Leo

Today may be a mixture of positive and challenging. You will be trying to keep your spending under control which will help your finances. There is a good chance you will receive some positive news regarding foreign deals. You will have an opportunity to attend a social event and meet new people.

Virgo

Your finances will show signs of improvement. There may be opportunities for you to gain financially. This will give your bank account a boost. There is a good chance you will benefit from ancestral property. This will create a positive atmosphere within your family. Your siblings will support you which will give you confidence to complete key tasks.

Libra

Your thoughts may center around service, charity and religion. You may have an opportunity to participate in a puja/religious event/social work. This will give you a sense of peace and satisfaction. There may be a spiritual atmosphere at home so you can spend quality time with your family. However, there may be some conflict in your married life.

Scorpio

You may have an opportunity to make an important decision relating to property/real estate. You may begin to plan to purchase a new property. The stars are looking positive. There may also be an important task completed relating to your bank. This will be a weight off your back. You are likely to meet a relative. Spending time with them will bring joy and sweetness to your family.

Sagittarius

Today looks positive with new opportunities for progression. You will likely meet an old friend which will bring you lots of joy. However only trust those around you once you know them well. If you're struggling with a task then your dad's advice may help.

Capricorn

Your income will increase today. Your finances may improve. However, it is very important to learn from your past mistakes, so you don't get into the same situation again. There may be a delay in receiving your money back so avoid lending to anyone. You may gain from investing in the stock market but make sure you understand the risks of the market.

Aquarius

Your needs may increase today meaning your spending could increase. Try to keep your budget tight. If you have lent someone money then there may be a delay in receiving it back. Don't plan your finances around this. However, your intelligence and correct strategy will help you overcome any tricks from your rivals.

Pisces

Focus on your health today. Completing successfully at work will give you confidence. You may begin to think of new ways to increase your income. You could even make a new savings plan. However, make sure you have a realistic view of your income and expenditure.