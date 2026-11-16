Derek Hough Reveals Guilt After Wife Hayley Erbert Brain Injury

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): American dancer and TV personality Derek Hough has opened up about the guilt and emotional distress he experienced after his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, suffered a life-threatening brain injury in December 2023, revealing that he initially feared he had almost killed her after the couple hit their heads during a stage performance, according to People.

In the trailer for their upcoming documentary, 'The Symphony of Dance', Derek recalled the incident, which took place while the couple was performing during their Symphony of Dance tour in Washington, D.C. "There's a move where we twist, and we hit heads very hard," Derek said in the trailer, adding, "I felt this immense amount of guilt that I almost killed her."

During the performance in December 2023, Hayley experienced a burst blood vessel that caused a life-threatening brain bleed. Recalling the moments before she collapsed, Hayley said, "All of a sudden, I get this headache. And then I came off stage and collapsed," as per the outlet. She underwent an emergency craniectomy, during which 40 per cent of her skull was removed to relieve pressure on her brain.

The documentary follows Hayley's journey to recovery, including her physical and cognitive challenges and determination to return to dancing. Its official logline describes how, despite a long recovery, cognitive setbacks and uncertainty over whether she would dance again, Hayley remained determined to return to the stage on her own terms.

In June 2026, the couple spoke to ABC News' 'Nightline' about the moments leading up to Hayley's medical emergency. Recalling the incident onstage, Derek said, "We were dancing together, and I just see her wincing. And usually in my experience that's sort of a neck tweak. So I immediately start protecting her neck while we're dancing on stage, and then all of a sudden. She just didn't return."

Hayley recalled that Derek was not immediately informed about the reason for her absence from the performance. "They didn't tell him why I wasn't coming back out onstage. They just said, 'She's not going to be returning for this final dance,'" she said, according to People. 'Nightline' reported that the couple had bumped heads during the performance, leading to an internal brain bleed that left Hayley unresponsive. Describing the severity of her condition, Derek told the outlet, "She was on the side of the stage having seizures and, essentially, dying."

The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, where the couple also discussed Hayley's recovery and the making of the film during a panel. During the discussion, Derek spoke about the guilt he carried following the incident and how it affected his relationship with dance. "I felt incredibly guilty. I felt shameful, responsible. I felt like it was my fault. I felt like I let her down. I felt like I almost killed her," he said, according to People. He also revealed that he resented dance for some time because it had been the vehicle through which Hayley suffered the injury. However, witnessing her determination to return to the stage helped him reconnect with dancing. "She gave that love [of dance] back to me," Derek said, adding, "It came back to me even more so because I felt so fortunate, so lucky to dance with her again when I thought I would never get to."

'The Symphony of Dance' is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on November 23. The documentary will stream ahead of the season 35 finale of 'Dancing with the Stars', scheduled to air live on ABC and Disney+ on November 24, with streaming on Hulu the following day, according to People. (ANI)