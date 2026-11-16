The highly anticipated film Ramayana, featuring Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor, has been making waves at the box office. However, collections dropped sharply on Monday, raising questions about its performance.

Bollywood's magnum opus 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Kajal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Made with a staggering budget of around 4,000 crores in two parts, the first part released on November 5th. Despite receiving positive talk, it had a mixed response from the Telugu audience. However, the box office numbers were sensational. The collections consistently grew after day one, staying strong until Sunday. Shockingly, the numbers saw a massive 57% drop on Monday.On Monday (Day 12), the film grossed Rs. 38.25 crores in India, with net collections of Rs. 32 crores. Overseas, it earned ten crores. Compared to its 11th-day collection of Rs. 89.50 crores in India, this is more than a 50% drop, shocking the trade circles. Given the film's massive target, this sudden slump is raising doubts. Overall, 'Ramayana' has collected a worldwide gross of Rs. 1435.25 crores in 12 days, which is no small feat. However, to reach the break-even mark and be declared a hit, it needs to collect around Rs. 2500 crores.Looking at the current downward trend, doubts are creeping in on whether it can surpass 'Baahubali 2'. It currently trails behind 'Baahubali 2', 'Pushpa 2', 'Dhurandhar 2', and 'Dangal'. It remains to be seen how many records it will ultimately break. In the Telugu states, 'Ramayana' collected just Rs. 1.5 crores on its 12th day, bringing its total to Rs. 73.40 crores. It has reportedly brought good profits for distributor Dil Raju. Across India, it has grossed Rs. 947.25 crores, with net collections at Rs. 792.60 crores.