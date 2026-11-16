Reasons for implementing new rule



People using half helmets are more prone to death during accidents

Half helmets will be banned at State level from Jan 1

To deal with this situation a new law will be framed by the government soon.

Due to increase in number of vehicles on footpath.

Fine for violating this rule will be increased. If violated first time: Rs 5000 fine, 2nd time Rs 10000 fine. 3rd time vehicle will be confiscated.

Bengaluru (Nov 17): Half helmets will be banned in the entire state for the safety of two-Wheeler and pillion riders, and a law will be implemented very soon, said Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Fine for using half helmets, new rules from January

If two-wheelers are using half helmets while accidents are taking place then there is a high chance of danger to their life. Considering this aspect, a new law has been framed to prohibit the usage of half helmets to ensure the safety of two-wheelers. The law has been finalised and will be announced soon. It will be implemented by the New Year, and strict action will be taken against the usage of half helmets.

Vehicle will be confiscated if driven on footpath

Similarly, fines for driving two Wheelers on footpath are doubled. First time fine of Rs 5000 will be imposed. Second time fine will be Rs 10000. Third time vehicle will be confiscated. Law for this is also being framed and will be implemented after getting government approval.