Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13's latest promo teases an intense confrontation between Ganavi and Jagadish. What sparked their heated argument, and how will the other housemates react?

The promos of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 are here! The Yuvarani Darbar has been started in the house. Three ladies Ganavi Gowda, Soundarya Shetty and Asiya Firdous have been selected as the Yuvaranis and are working hard to be seated on the throne as the Maharani.

As per the game, the Yuvaranis have already selected their lifesavers. Ganavi has selected Manjunath, Dhanush and Gagan Chinnappa as her lifesavers. Soundarya has selected Yashas Krishna, Thandav Ram and Jagadish as her faction. Prashanth and Kiran Shastry have sided with Asiya.

From the promo today, it looks like there have been some changes in the teams. Though BB told the lifesavers to complement their Yuvarani, Ganavi says that her team members aren't agreeing to do so. When she asks Jagadish to compliment her, he declines saying that he's cooking and cannot.

Jagadish gets into an intense argument with Ganavi. Ganavi mocks him saying that people who can't do something blame the situation. This makes Jagadish angry and he abuses Ganavi calling her a gutter mouth, gutter and shameless and no respect. Enraged Ganavi takes a bowl to hit him, but Jagadish screams at her.

Mahakavi turned Premakavi Manjunath comes to Ganavi's rescue and asks what has Jagadish done. 'You've done just one movie. You waste fellow, what great thing have you done apart from one film? You should behave like a man. Learn to respect a woman,'