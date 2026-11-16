Indian Markets Open Mixed As FPI Inflows Balance Inflation Concerns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Indian equity markets opened on a mixed note on Tuesday, with the benchmark indices showing opposite trends in early trade. Continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and easing crude oil prices supported market sentiment, while inflation concerns and domestic profit booking limited gains. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,277.30, registering a marginal decline of 13.80 points or 0.05 per cent. The BSE Sensex, however, opened at 82,150.62, gaining 45.83 points or 0.06 per cent.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the factors supporting the Indian market's performance in November continued to strengthen, with lower crude oil prices and sustained foreign investor inflows providing support. "The tailwinds that made India the best-performing market in November, so far, continue to get stronger. Brent crude dipping below USD 92 will further strengthen India's macros. This is getting reflected in the rupee, which has strengthened to 93.92 per dollar. This is now becoming a virtuous cycle, attracting more FPI inflows," he said. Vijayakumar added FPI inflows into India in November so far had reached Rs 84,166 crore, marking a dramatic reversal in foreign investment flows. He added that impressive earnings growth, as reflected in the Q2 results, would impart resilience to the Indian market despite turmoil in global markets.

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 was down 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.15 per cent each. Sectoral indices on the NSE also showed a mixed trend. The Nifty Auto gained 0.10 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.11 per cent. Among the declining indices, the Nifty IT fell 0.39 per cent, Nifty FMCG declined 0.01 per cent, Nifty Media lost 0.28 per cent, Nifty Metal fell 0.51 per cent, Nifty Pharma declined 0.11 per cent and Nifty Private Bank slipped 0.03 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices moderated 0.8 per cent to USD 91.63 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold was trading at Rs 1,35,103 per 10 grams for 24 karat, while silver was quoted at Rs 1,69,342 per kg. Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak NEO, said both precious metals were facing pressure from a stronger US dollar and liquidation across asset classes amid weakening risk appetite. "Both metals are being held down near their lows by two forces: a stronger dollar, with the dollar index near 103.5 and at its highest since April 2025, and liquidation across asset classes as risk appetite wanes," he said. He said gold had strong support in the Indian market between Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams, with resistance near Rs 1,38,000-1,40,000. For silver, he placed support between Rs 1,62,000 and Rs 1,63,000 per kg, with resistance near Rs 1,76,000-1,78,000.

Meanwhile, major Asian markets were largely trading in the red during early trade on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.93 per cent to 59,123, Singapore's Straits Times fell 0.03 per cent to 5,137, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.79 per cent to 23,566. Taiwan's weighted index lost 1 per cent to 40,595, while South Korea's KOSPI index declined 0.85 per cent to 5,057. (ANI)