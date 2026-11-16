Godhan Deepali Mela Focuses on Eco-Friendly Cremation

New Delhi, November 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Godhan Mahas Sangh has organised Godhan Deepali Mela in Janak puri Delhi Haat from 1st Nov. to 7th Nov 2026. On First day of event CA Ajay Kumar Gakhar founder trustee of Gaudaan Foundation initiated detailed discussion that how Rs.100 cr can be generate annually in Delhi to make cow Independent through Gauasht.

In Delh apprx 400 cremations take every day, almost all of them cremated with wood. In some cremation centers 10% upla / Gaukasht added along with 400 kg natural tree wood. that approximately ₹35–40 crore worth of wood (50,000 ton, more than 1 lac tree) A Billion Dollar question is when 100% cremation is possible with Gaukasht, which is already implemented in Bhopal, at large in Jaipur, Why Delhi Can't do it? Delhi has big pollution issue in particular PM pollution which is 53 % less in Gaukasht compared to wood and overall pollution is reduced by 35 %.