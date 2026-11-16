MENAFN - IANS) Adelaide, Nov 17 (IANS) England Sophie Ecclestone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 12) season due to a back injury.

Ecclestone sustained the injury in the lead-up to the Strikers' match against the Perth Scorchers and returned from Western Australia for further assessment.

"Following scans and consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the injury will require a period of rehabilitation," Strikers said in a statement.

Adelaide have yet to confirm if they will be signing a replacement international player.

Ecclestone had taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.62 across Adelaide's first four matches of the season and played a clutch cameo with the bat to secure a thrilling final-ball win over the Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 9no from three deliveries.

Ecclestone said it was a disappointing way to finish an otherwise promising campaign. "I'm really sad that my season has ended this way. I've loved my time in Adelaide and with the Strikers, and I'll be supporting the team every step of the way for the remainder of the season. Our squad has produced some incredible performances this year, and I'll be cheering the girls on as they push for finals," she said.

Adelaide Strikers Head Coach Luke Williams said it was disappointing to lose a player of Ecclestone's calibre. "Sophie has been an incredible addition to the Strikers, not only with her batting and bowling, but also through her leadership and experience,” he said.

"She is one of the world's premier bowlers and, while we're disappointed to lose her, we're incredibly grateful for everything she has contributed during her time at the club. We wish Sophie all the very best with her recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to Adelaide in the future," he added.