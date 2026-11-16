MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It's censored in Japan, not officially sold in China, and has floundered in Asian markets where mobile games are king, but "Grand Theft Auto" fever is sweeping the continent regardless.

Excitement among gamers in Asia for Thursday's "GTA VI" mega-release shows how the industry has evolved since the fifth instalment in 2013, and quashes the idea that cultural aversion to lawless escapades holds it back, analysts say.

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"The game was part of my youth," Yang Hauiyu, a market research professional in Beijing, told AFP, recalling playing a pirated PC version non-stop as a teen.

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Like others worldwide, Yang, now in his 30s, pre-downloaded "GTA VI" for his PlayStation - even though the video game is not licensed for sale in mainland China.

Playing GTA is not banned, but as with most Western-made games, the series, notorious for its violent scenarios, has never obtained government approval.

However, a large grey market for GTA exists in the world's second-largest economy.

Fans access it via servers in Hong Kong and elsewhere while authorities turn a blind eye, even as the series' popularity balloons, said Shenzhen-based gaming consultant Daniel Camilo.

"The console market was minuscule in China and now it's much bigger," he said, adding that the middle class has grown since 2013 and younger gamers are more open to global pop culture.

Camilo predicted "GTA VI" could be the first GTA game with a significant commercial impact from China - the country with the globe's highest gaming revenues, according to industry analysis firm Newzoo.

He estimated sales of two to five million copies from the nation, a figure which is "virtually impossible to track".

Z-rated

In Thailand, where GTA sales were suspended in 2008 after an alleged copycat murder of a taxi driver, one Bangkok gaming centre is now advertising "GTA VI" sessions from launch day.

But for some, the heavily American themes in the US-published series are off-putting.

Donghwi Kim, a 23-year-old South Korean student, is a big fan of Nintendo's "Zelda" games, but has not tried GTA.

"It's focused on the United States' culture, right?" he said. "I don't have interest in that".

In Japan, home of the PlayStation, "GTA V" was the seventh top-selling game in the 2013-14 financial year, below six Japanese-made rivals, gaming magazine Famitsu reported.

In contrast, "GTA V" was the "best-selling console video game of 2013 in North America, Latin America and Europe combined", its publisher said at the time.

The game is censored on consoles in Japan to comply with strict explicit-content rules that refuse to classify works depicting genitals, sexual acts or prostitution in a positive light.

To obtain a "Z-rated" - adult-only - classification, Japan's "GTA V" replaces a sexual act with smoking a cigarette, shows strippers with their breasts covered, and cuts torture scenes short.

Although nothing is yet confirmed, censorship rumours were fuelled for "GTA VI" because the Japanese version is around a gigabyte smaller than the international one.

'Enormous' anticipation

For Indian players used to navigating chaotic traffic, overloaded motorbikes and daredevil overtaking, the game's high-speed chases hold a particular appeal.

India's gaming market generated $2.7 billion in 2024, and more than half a billion people played in the past year, according to separate government and industry figures.

But more than 90 per cent of Indian gamers use mobile phones - making the console-owning audience for a blockbuster such as "GTA VI" a much smaller, more affluent group.

Indian fans are celebrating the launch with gaming marathons and unofficial parties, including a Vice City-inspired night in tech hub Chennai featuring virtual-reality gaming, superbikes and live graffiti.

"The anticipation is enormous," said party organiser Fahad Saud, 35, who grew up playing GTA's multiple editions.

"In India, where the day-to-day struggle is so great, GTA gives us the avenue to vent the pressure, to have space and freedom."

PC vs console

"GTA has historically had a smaller share of the overall gaming market in many Asian countries compared to North America and Europe," said Daniel Ahmad, director of research and insights at Niko Partners.

But its popularity "is driven more by differences in gaming platforms, business models, and spending habits than cultural preferences", he told AFP.

The high cost is a barrier, and at launch "GTA VI" is only coming to consoles - a gadget that plays a smaller role in many Asian markets.

"We expect the launch to generate significantly greater attention in Asia than previous entries in the franchise," Ahmad said.

However, "much of the fanfare will be reserved for the PC launch, given the larger PC gaming audience".

Indonesian Jonathan Nainggolan, 34, asked his wife's permission to purchase the game's "ultimate edition", which costs around $80 in the country.

"I expect to play the game continuously... probably, until the end of the year, I will try to complete 'GTA VI'."