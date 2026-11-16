MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Crude oil inventories in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve have fallen to their lowest level since August 1982.

Data released today by the US Department of Energy showed that crude oil stocks in the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels last week.

The decline comes as part of a US plan to release about 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as part of a coordinated effort by member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) to address oil supply disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East.

In March, the IEA's 32 member countries agreed to make 400 million barrels from their emergency reserves available to the market, marking the largest release of oil stocks in the agency's history. The move came amid disruptions to global oil flows and a decline in crude oil and petroleum product shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve held about 415.4 million barrels at the end of February, before emergency releases began in March.