Timor-Leste Official Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Antonito de Araujo, received Monday a copy of the credentials of the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary (non-resident) of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Dr Sultan bin Mubarak Saad al-Dosari.
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