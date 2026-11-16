MENAFN - Gulf Times) To support the students and the alumni in building their career and industry interactions, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has launched a very innovative new platform named I'dād.

Speaking to Gulf Times, on the sidelines of the launch event, Rashid S Adiba, director of Community Outreach and Student Relations, said:“ I'dad is an initiative designed to strengthen links between students, alumni and employers while providing opportunities for professional growth and career development. It aims to help students gain practical experience, develop professional skills and improve their employment prospects while pursuing their academic blade-->





Officials and guests at the launch event of the I'dād.

Adiba stated that HBKU has invited a number of organisations to take part in the initiative and they will provide valuable inputs to the students and the academic community.

“Participating organisations represent a wide range of sectors, including banking, healthcare, engineering and sports, as well as government institutions and private companies. The participation of organisations from different sectors would provide students with opportunities to explore career pathways relevant to their academic qualifications and professional interests,” he explained.

During the launch event, Adiba also delivered a live demonstration of I'dād, followed by career networking sessions involving leading companies and career partners in Qatar. The career development platform aims to connect students, alumni, employers, and career partners to strengthen the relationship between academic learning and professional opportunities.

I'dād also provides employers and career partners with opportunities to engage directly with emerging talent and contribute to workforce development through internships, professional mentoring, real-world projects, workshops, and employment opportunities.

Dr Maryam Hamad al-Mannai, vice-president for Student Affairs, HBKU, said:“At HBKU, we believe that equipping our students with the knowledge, competencies, and experiences, they need to succeed helps create meaningful connections with the world of work. I'dād reflects this commitment by bringing education and industry closer together through a continuous, personalised, and technology-enabled career development journey. It is an investment in our students, our graduates, and the future talent of blade-->





Dr Maryam Hamad al-Mannai.

More than a job-search platform, I'dād represents HBKU's integrated approach to career development. It supports students from their first year of study and throughout their professional journeys beyond graduation. By connecting education with industry, the platform enables students and graduates to develop their skills, gain practical experience, and explore career pathways aligned with their aspirations and the evolving labour market.

I'dād is a comprehensive set of tools to make career development a continuous process rather than a single transition from university to employment. A personalised career roadmap helps students align their skills, interests, and aspirations with future career opportunities, while a digital portfolio brings together their verified skills, competencies, and achievements. A career readiness score identifies strengths and areas for further development, while intelligent talent matching connects students with opportunities based on their profiles and career goals.

The platform also introduces an alumni mentorship network that links students with graduates who can offer professional guidance, experience, and networks. Lifelong career development features will support continued growth beyond graduation. Through its talent intelligence & impact capabilities, HBKU and its partners can gain valuable insights into career outcomes, emerging skills gaps, and changing employer needs.

Through I'dād, HBKU is demonstrating its commitment to student development beyond the classroom and reinforcing the role of career preparation as an integral part of higher education. The platform also reflects the university's commitment to ensuring that its academic environment responds to professional realities and Qatar's talent needs.

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