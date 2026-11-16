MENAFN - Gulf Times) Designers in Doha are looking to recycled materials, digital fabrication and traditional craft to shape a more sustainable design culture while ensuring heritage continues to evolve for generations to come.

That intersection between old and new emerged strongly at Tomorrow Matters: New Materialities in Design, a three-day programme at Doha Design District bringing together installations, talks and hands-on workshops focused on experimental materials, living surfaces and regenerative approaches to making.

French designer and artist Marwane Soumer, founder of Studio Soumer, told Gulf Times that his work deliberately challenges the idea that tradition, technology, art and design belong in separate categories.

“The idea behind my project is that I connect traditions and heritage with new technologies and new materials,” he said.

Soumer, who has been working independently in Doha for more than two years, uses traditional Sadu weaving patterns and reinterprets them through 3D printing using recycled PETG plastic, commonly found in water and soft-drink bottles.

For him, technology should extend the life of cultural practices rather than displace them.

“Tradition and heritage is not dead, it's meant to live and it is supposed to live through new technologies,” he said.

“New technologies are not here to take over the space of traditions and heritage, but they are here to serve it.”

That philosophy also shapes the way he produces his pieces. Soumer digitally designs and 3D prints objects before completing them by hand, approaching the technology itself as a craft rather than simply a manufacturing tool.

“I use new technologies not as a way to produce a final product, but I use it as a craft,” he said.

Richard Wilson, founder and creative director of Colab, said greater awareness of materials could also help push Qatar's design sector towards more sustainable choices.

Colab, a purpose-built materials library, showcased 20 innovative materials during Tomorrow Matters, encouraging architects, interior designers and product designers to explore recycled, upcycled and sustainable alternatives.

“We aim to share knowledge and inspire the next generation of designers,” Wilson told Gulf Times.

He said the longer-term ambition goes beyond simply introducing international materials to designers in Qatar.

“Hopefully in the next five years we'll see more sustainable materials being used in Qatar, or we'll see materials being developed here,” Wilson said.

“That would be the biggest success of this event.”

For both designers, the future of making is therefore less about choosing between tradition and innovation than finding ways for the two to strengthen one another.

Soumer added:“Between past and future, and between art and design, there are no boundaries. They are just lands to explore.”

digital fabrication traditional craft heritage Doha Design District