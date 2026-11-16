Award winners, jury representatives, and guests gather for the official group photograph at MUSE's first in-person awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Winners, jury members, and invited guests engaged in networking ahead of the 2026 MUSE Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

The 2026 MUSE Awards Ceremony welcomed more than 200 international attendees to the Andaman Grand Ballroom.

Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate (IAA), delivers his official opening at the 2026 MUSE Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dr. Thamer Alanazi and Abdullah Alshehri of the National Water Company, Saudi Arabia, receive recognition from international jury representative Vasil Velchev at the 2026 MUSE Awards Ceremony.

Winners, jurors, and creative professionals from around the world gathered on November 12 for a milestone in MUSE's 11-year history.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eleven years of international recognition came together in one room as the 2026 MUSE Awards Ceremony welcomed more than 200 attendees from around the world to the Andaman Grand Ballroom in Kuala Lumpur, taking place on November 12.

Winners, jurors, creative professionals, and industry representatives traveled from the United States, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, China, Saudi Arabia, India, Lithuania, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, and many other countries, transforming the evening into one of the most significant physical gatherings in MUSE's history.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the ceremony marked MUSE's first in-person awards celebration and a defining milestone in an over a decade journey that has grown from international competitions into a global community spanning creative, design, hospitality, photography, events, and other professional disciplines.

“Tonight marks a proud milestone as we come together for our first in-person celebration of the MUSE Awards.”

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

The evening brought that community together through the official MUSE Awards presentation, gala dinner, live performance, winner interviews, and opportunities for attendees from different countries and disciplines to meet and celebrate their achievements together.

At the heart of the ceremony was the standard of excellence behind the recognition itself. Representing the MUSE jury, Vasil Velchev, Manager R&D Media & Digital Solutions of Villeroy & Boch Group reflected on the imagination, difficult decisions, craftsmanship, commitment, and perseverance behind exceptional creative achievement, emphasizing that recognition represents far more than a final result.

Fellow jury representative Mark Turner, Founder and Creative Director of Kre8ive Partners, highlighted the enduring value of originality in an industry continually reshaped by technology and changing trends, noting that exceptional ideas become remarkable through imagination, discipline, and execution.

For many winners, the Kuala Lumpur ceremony transformed an international recognition previously experienced at a distance into a shared physical moment - stepping onto the MUSE stage, meeting members of the jury, connecting with peers from around the world, and celebrating the people and ideas behind their achievements.

The event also marked an important evolution for MUSE. After 11 years of recognizing outstanding work internationally, the ceremony brought the people behind that legacy together in person, strengthening the relationship between winners, jurors, industry professionals, and the wider MUSE community.

As MUSE enters its 12th year in 2027, the Kuala Lumpur gathering sets a new foundation for the awards' next chapter: continuing to recognize exceptional achievements worldwide while creating stronger opportunities for its international community to connect, exchange perspectives, and celebrate excellence together.

The event was locally organized by NOKUA International Sdn Bhd, with event operations supported by SBS Event.

For more information about the MUSE Awards (MUSE Creative Awards), visit , or MUSE Design Awards: .

About the MUSE Awards

The MUSE Awards are a collection of international competitions organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), recognizing outstanding achievements across creative, design, hospitality, photography, events, and other professional disciplines. Through international participation and an independent jury of industry professionals, MUSE provides a global platform for exceptional achievements to be evaluated, recognized, and celebrated.

Sharon W.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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MUSE Awards Welcomes Over 200 to First In-Person Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc November 16, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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