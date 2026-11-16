MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced a maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Woyla Gold-Silver Project (Woyla or the Project) in Aceh Province, Sumatra, Indonesia. The MRE covers four low-sulphidation epithermal vein deposits - Rek Rinti-Agam, Aloe Rek, Aloe Eumpeuk and Anak Perak - within a 24,260-hectare sixthgeneration Contract of Work originally established by Barrick, in which FEG holds an indirect 51% interest.The maiden MRE totals 19.4 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au and 11.6 g/t Ag (0.88 g/t AuEq) for 441,000 ounces of gold and 7.2 million ounces of silver, or 549,000 ounces of gold equivalent (AuEq), reported within optimised open-pit shells above a 0.15 g/t AuEq cut-off. Indicated Mineral Resources of 5.1 Mt at 0.92 g/t AuEq for 151,000 oz AuEq (125,000 oz Au) represent 27% of the contained AuEq. The Resource contains a coherent higher-grade component: above a 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off it contains approximately 293,000 oz AuEq at 1.75 g/t AuEq - 53% of the contained metal within 27% of the tonnage. The 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off figures are a grade-tonnage presentation of the MRE and are not a separate Mineral Resource.The MRE has been defined from 133 diamond holes for 20,585 m drilled by FEG between September 2022 and July 2024 on four of the nine known prospects within the Contract of Work, and is effective as at 9 November 2026. Mineral Resources are not Ore Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. See the key risks and Forward-Looking Statements in this announcement.HIGHLIGHTS- Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource of 19.4 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au and 11.6 g/t Ag (0.88 g/t AuEq) for 441,000 oz Au and 7.2 Moz Ag (549,000 oz AuEq), reported within optimised open-pit shells above a 0.15 g/t AuEq cut-off and classified as Indicated and Inferred.- Indicated Mineral Resources of 5.1 Mt at 0.76 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag (0.92 g/t AuEq) for 125,000 oz Au and 1.7 Moz Ag (151,000 oz AuEq), representing 27% of contained AuEq and providing a strong confidence base for a maiden estimate.- Rek Rinti-Agam is the cornerstone deposit with 343,000 oz Au and 5.9 Moz Ag (432,000 oz AuEq), hosted in at least eight vein zones of 0.7-20 m width and 600-1,500 m strike length.- Aloe Rek contains a high-grade Indicated core of 0.3 Mt at 2.02 g/t Au (2.12 g/t AuEq) within a total Resource of 66,000 oz Au (71,000 oz AuEq). Aloe Eumpeuk is silver-rich at 53.9 g/t Ag (2.15 g/t AuEq).- Above a 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off, the MRE contains approximately 5.2 Mt at 1.40 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag (1.75 g/t AuEq) for 293,000 oz AuEq - 53% of the contained AuEq within 27% of the tonnage. This is a grade-tonnage presentation of the MRE and not a separate Mineral Resource.- Metallurgical testwork on Rek Rinti & Aloe Eumpeuk drill core returned 92-93% gold and 79-81% silver recovery by whole-ore cyanide leach at P80 75 um, with 45-47% gravityrecoverable gold. The MRE adopts recoveries of 90% for gold and 80% for silver.- The MRE is supported by 133 diamond holes for 20,585 m drilled by FEG between September 2022 and July 2024. Only four of the nine known prospects within the Contract of Work have been drilled; the other five, including FEG's Kareung Reuboh discovery, are undrilled exploration targets.- Potential future work identified in the JORC Report includes infill and extension drilling, firstpass drilling of untested prospects, and metallurgical and geotechnical studies. All four deposits lie within Protected Forest (Hutan Lindung). Open-pit mining will require the relevant areas to be reclassified from Protected Forest to Production Forest; a desktop study, confirmed by the Ministry of Forestry, identified 15,425.09 ha (63.75%) of the PT WAM CoW area as potentially eligible for reclassification.Chief Executive Officer, Shane Menere comments:"This is another significant milestone for Far East Gold. Delivering a maiden JORC Resource of 549,000 ounces of gold equivalent, including 441,000 ounces of gold and 7.2 million ounces of silver, is an outstanding result, particularly when you consider that we have only drilled four of the nine known prospects across this extensive project.What really excites me is the quality of what we have discovered. We already have 151,000 ounces of gold equivalent in the Indicated category, and metallurgical testwork demonstrating gold recoveries of over 90%. These are encouraging fundamentals for the next stage of Woyla's development. These results provide a strong foundation for demonstrating Woyla's value to potential development partners.Importantly, this is only the beginning of our understanding of Woyla's potential. We have five known prospects yet to be drilled, including our own Kareung Reuboh discovery, and considerable opportunity to extend the mineralisation already identified.With Woyla now joining Idenburg and Wonogiri as another of FEG's JORC-defined gold projects in Indonesia, FEG's combined JORC 2012-compliant gold resources across its portfolio now exceed 2.2 million ounces (Woyla 441 koz + Idenburg 780 koz + Wonogiri 996 koz = 2,217 koz Au). This further demonstrates the underlying value and scale of Far East Gold's portfolio. Our focus at Woyla is now on consolidating the technical information and evaluating opportunities to realise value through a potential sale or joint venture."WOYLA MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATEThe Woyla MRE is presented in Table 1* by deposit and classification. It has been estimated in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and is reported in situ, within optimised open-pit shells, above a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq on a 100% project basis. Gold and silver grades and contained metal are reported individually alongside the gold equivalent. The geological modelling and resource estimation were undertaken by Mr Pratama Abimanyu, Senior Resource Geologist and an independent consultant to FEG. Dr. Mark Steemson Process Engineer and an independent consultant to FEG reviewed the metallurgical test results. Mr Michael Corey has reviewed the supporting data, estimation methodology and results and takes responsibility for the MRE as Competent Person. The MRE is effective as at 9 November 2026.Gold equivalent calculationGold equivalent (AuEq) grades are calculated as AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + 0.015 x Ag (g/t), and contained AuEq ounces as Au oz + 0.015 x Ag oz. The conversion factor of 0.015 reflects a recovery-adjusted Ag:Au value ratio of approximately 67:1, based on assumed prices of US$3,500/oz for gold and US$59.06/oz for silver and metallurgical recoveries of 90% for gold and 80% for silver, which are supported by the metallurgical testwork summarised in Table 3*. It is the Company's opinion that both gold and silver included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.WOYLA PROJECT OVERVIEWThe Woyla Project lies in the Barisan Range of Aceh Province, northern Sumatra, approximately 120 km south-east of Banda Aceh (Figure 1*). Access is by sealed road from Banda Aceh via Beureunuen, Tangse and Geumpang to the base camp near Anak Perak (about 5.5 hours), then by trail bike or on foot to the prospects. Helicopter access from Banda Aceh takes about 40 minutes.The Project is held by PT Woyla Aceh Minerals (PT WAM), formerly PT Barrick Mutiara Woyla, under a sixth-generation Contract of Work (CoW) signed on 28 April 1997 and covering 24,260 hectares in the Pidie and West Aceh Regencies. FEG holds an indirect 51% interest in PT WAM.The CoW is in the exploration stage. The exploration term ran from 14 October 2022 to 14 October 2024; PT WAM lodged a valid application to extend the exploration stage before it expired, followed by further applications in 2025 and 2026, and the extension is being processed by the Directorate General of Minerals and Coal of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. The CoW provides for a 30-year operation period from the start of production, extendable by two further 10-year periods, subject to approval.Barrick explored the CoW between 1995 and 1997 using regional geochemistry, airborne geophysics, mapping and trenching, and identified the Aloe Rek, Aloe Eumpeuk, Anak Perak and Rek Rinti vein systems, but did not drill. Newcrest held an earn-in between 1999 and 2002 but completed no additional fieldwork, and the CoW was suspended during the Aceh conflict before being reactivated on 14 October 2022. FEG commenced detailed geological mapping, vein sampling and geophysical surveys in 2021 and began diamond drilling at Anak Perak in September 2022. Nine prospects are now known within the CoW, including FEG's Kareung Reuboh discovery.No historical Mineral Resource has been reported for any Woyla prospect.SUMMARY OF MATERIAL INFORMATION (ASX LISTING RULE 5.8.1)Geology and geological interpretationThe CoW straddles the dextral Sumatran Fault System. Basement is the Triassic to Early Cretaceous Woyla Group arc assemblage, overlain by Tertiary sediments and Quaternary volcanics and intruded by Late Cretaceous-Palaeocene and Miocene intrusions (Figure 3*). Gold-silver mineralisation is of low-sulphidation epithermal type, hosted in banded quartz-adularia veins, stockworks and breccias with ginguro banding, electrum and acanthite within andesitic volcanic rocks. At Rek Rinti-Agam, drilling has delineated ten quartz veins, including the Agam, Pertama, Susi and Bohay veins, which strike north-east to east and dip about 60deg south-east. At Aloe Rek (Victory Vein), Aloe Eumpeuk (Meuh and Awai veins) and Anak Perak, veins strike north-south and dip 70-80deg east. Aloe Eumpeuk mineralisation is silver-rich (Ag:Au about 39:1). Mineralisation was interpreted as 13 structurally controlled domains from logged quartz veining, brecciation and assays, supported by surface mapping.Drilling techniquesThe MRE is supported by 133 diamond drill holes for 20,585 m completed by FEG between September 2022 and July 2024 (Table 2*), of which 111 intersected gold-bearing veins and were used to define the mineralised domains; the remaining holes did not intersect veins (Figure 4*). All drilling was by Omega Drilling using man-portable rigs with triple-tube PQ core from surface (median 45 m) and HQ thereafter, with core oriented by Reflex and Axis tools. Average core recovery is 92.7%. Collars were surveyed by RTK GNSS, except for eight holes located by tape and compass, and downhole surveys were taken at 10 m and then every 40-50 m.Sampling and sub-sampling techniquesCore was logged, photographed and marked up by geologists, and half core was sampled on geological boundaries at 0.17-1.83 m intervals (median 1.0 m), for 9,715 samples over 8,293 m, and dispatched under chain-of-custody protocols. Samples were crushed to 95% passing 3 mm and pulverised to 95% passing 75 um.Sample analysis methodSamples were analysed by PT Geoservices, Cikarang (ISO 17025). Gold was determined by 30 g fire assay with AAS finish to January 2023 and 50 g fire assay with AAS finish thereafter, with a gravimetric finish above 50 ppm. Silver and multi-elements were determined by aqua regia digest with ICP-OES finish and ore-grade AAS above 100 ppm Ag. CRMs, blanks and field duplicates were inserted at a combined rate of 13.3%, with 70 umpire pulps checked by Intertek. Accuracy and contamination are acceptable; field-duplicate precision is moderate to poor, consistent with the variable distribution of gold in epithermal veins. Screen fire assays of five high-grade pulps by Intertek confirmed coarse gold in two samples, which led FEG to adopt the larger 50 g fire assay charge. The QA/QC results are considered adequate to support the Mineral Resource classification.Estimation methodologyGeological modelling and resource estimation were undertaken by independent consultant Mr Pratama Abimanyu using Leapfrog Geo. Block models use parent blocks of 10 m x 10 m x 5 m, sub-blocked to 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 1.25 m. Assays were composited to 1 m within domains and topcut at the 94th to 99th percentile. Gold and silver were estimated independently by ordinary kriging using pairwise-relative variograms, with inverse distance weighting used for three minor domains (RR_02, NRA_01 and NRA_02) that have insufficient data for variography. Bulk densities from 2,080 wax-coated immersion measurements were applied at 2.46 t/m3 (Rek Rinti-Agam and Aloe Rek), 2.40 t/m3 (Aloe Eumpeuk) and 2.42 t/m3 (Anak Perak). The model was validated using global statistics, swath plots and cross-sections, and block volumes agree with wireframe volumes to within 1% for all but two minor domains. No depletion has been applied for artisanal workings, which in the Competent Person's opinion have had no material impact on the Mineral Resource.Cut-off gradePit optimisation and resource reporting are based on AuEq grade. The 0.15 g/t AuEq cut-off is a break-even grade calculated using a mining cost of US$2.00/t, processing cost of US$10.00/t, G&A cost of US$3.00/t, 90% gold recovery, 80% silver recovery, a silver price of US$59.06/oz (applied through the AuEq factor) and a gold price of US$3,500/oz, which is approximately 15% below the spot price at the time of reporting (about US$4,100/oz, September 2026). At current prices the break-even cut-off is approximately 0.13 g/t AuEq. Costs are based on typical open-pit gold operations in Indonesia. Royalty, refining charges and mining dilution are not included in the optimisation, with the discount to the spot price considered sufficient to accommodate them.Classification criteriaMineral Resources are classified as Indicated and Inferred using three-dimensional solids digitised around areas of consistent drill spacing and geological confidence. Indicated Resources are areas drilled at a nominal spacing of approximately 40 m with demonstrated geological and grade continuity, estimated by ordinary kriging in the first or second search pass and predominantly informed by two or more drill holes. Inferred Resources are estimated blocks outside the Indicated areas within domains supported by at least two drill holes, including all blocks estimated by inverse distance weighting. Indicated blocks have a median average sample distance of 41 m and Inferred blocks 109 m. Indicated Resources account for 26% of tonnes and 27% of contained AuEq, with 86% of Indicated tonnes at Rek Rinti-Agam. No Measured Resources have been estimated. The Competent Person believes that the classification criteria are appropriate and the resulting resource classifications are an accurate reflection of mineral distribution.Mining and metallurgical methods and parameters, and other modifying factorsConventional open-pit truck-and-shovel mining is assumed. To demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE), FEG generated optimised pit shells for each deposit at a gold price of US$3,500/oz with 45deg overall slopes and 90% recovery, and the Mineral Resource is reported within these shells above 0.15 g/t AuEq (Figure 5). The pit shells extend to approximately 100 m below surface at Anak Perak and 150 m at Rek Rinti-Agam, Aloe Eumpeuk and Aloe Rek, while the block models extend to about 250 m. A sensitivity run at US$3,600/oz changed the contained AuEq within the shells by less than 1%, with no significant change in pit depth.Metallurgical testwork was carried out by PT Geoservices, Cikarang, in three programmes designed and supervised by FEG metallurgical consultant Dr Mark Steemson (Table 3). The Rek Rinti samples tested are amenable to conventional gravity and cyanide leach processing, with 92-93% gold and 79-81% silver extraction at a grind of P80 75 um and 45-47% gravity-recoverable gold.Gravity concentration followed by leaching of the gravity tailings gave a similar overall gold recovery (91.4-94.5%). Cyanide consumption is high (4.7-4.9 kg/t NaCN) owing to the high silver content and cyanide-soluble copper, and cyanide recovery may be required; coarse-crush (heap leach) recoveries are low. Recoveries of 90% for gold and 80% for silver are assumed. No testwork has yet been carried out on Aloe Rek or Anak Perak material or on oxidised material, and recoveries there are assumed to be similar to Rek Rinti and Aloe Eumpeuk.Environmental, forestry and permitting factorsAll four deposits lie within Protected Forest (Hutan Lindung, HL), which covers approximately 88% of the CoW, with the remaining 12% being non-forest area (APL). Open-pit mining within Protected Forest is not permitted without a change of forest function to Production Forest. A desktop study by Bogor Agricultural University concluded, as confirmed by the Ministry of Forestry, that 15,425 ha (63.75%) of the CoW area previously classified as Protected Forest may be proposed for reclassification as Production Forest. The forest-function status is considered a material risk to the open-pit RPEEE. Mining will also require a Forest Area Use Approval (PPKH), an AMDAL environmental approval and completion of the exploration stage of the CoW. No waste rock characterisation or tailings storage studies have been undertaken, and artisanal mining is present at Rek Rinti.WOYLA GRADE-TONNAGE DISTRIBUTIONTable 4 and Figure 6 show the sensitivity of the Mineral Resource within the optimised pit shells to AuEq cut-off grade. The Resource contains a coherent higher-grade component, with approximately 5.2 Mt at 1.75 g/t AuEq for 293,000 oz AuEq (235,000 oz Au and 3.9 Moz Ag) above a 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off. Figures at cut-offs other than 0.15 g/t AuEq are a grade-tonnage presentation of the MRE, are provided for information only and do not represent a separate Mineral Resource, a mineable inventory or a production target.FEG PORTFOLIO JORC GOLD MINERAL RESOURCESWith the maiden Woyla Mineral Resource, FEG's combined JORC (2012) compliant gold Mineral Resources across its portfolio total approximately 2.2 million ounces of gold (Table 5). The Idenburg and Wonogiri estimates have been previously reported, were prepared by different Competent Persons at different dates and using different parameters, and are not directly comparable with the Woyla estimate.NEXT STEPSThe JORC Report identifies the following potential future activities to advance the Woyla Project:- infill drilling to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated, with priority on Rek Rinti-Agam and the Aloe Rek high-grade Indicated core;- extension drilling along strike and down-dip of the modelled veins, including below the current pit shells, and first-pass drilling of the five undrilled prospects within the CoW;- advanced metallurgical testwork, including on Aloe Rek, Anak Perak and oxidised material, together with geotechnical studies; and- progressing the extension of the CoW exploration stage and the change of forest function required for open-pit mining.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.