MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE ) has announced plans to rename its majority-owned Sierra Atacama copper operation in northern Chile 'Cobre Atacama', marking the next phase of its growth strategy in the Antofagasta Region. The rebranding reflects Cobre's controlling ownership and role as operator as it targets an annualised production rate of approximately 18,000 tonnes of copper cathode in 2027, with a longer-term ambition to expand to 50,000 tonnes a year.HIGHLIGHTS- The Sierra Atacama copper project in northern Chile's Antofagasta Region (the Project) to be renamed 'Cobre Atacama' to reflect Cobre as the majority owner and operator of the Project.- More than 100 local suppliers joined the Mayor of Antofagasta, the President of the Antofagasta Industrial Association (AIA) and community and industry representatives to mark the change.- Growth to 50,000 tonnes a year: Cobre Atacama plans to grow production to 50,000 tonnes a year of copper cathode, with a first milestone of approximately 18,000 tonnes annualised in 2027, creating significant long-term opportunities for regional suppliers.- Cobre Atacama has been admitted as a new member of the AIA, one of the region's leading industry associations.- Cobre reaffirms its long-term commitment to Chile, with safety, trust and local partnerships at the centre of its growth plans.Commenting on the change of the Project's name to 'Cobre Atacama', Cobre's Executive Chairman, Martin Holland, said:"The transition to Cobre Atacama represents a significant step in our long-term commitment to Chile and the Antofagasta Region. We are implementing an intensive operational improvement program, advancing our exploration activities, and completing the resolution of historical financial obligations. This decision marks the beginning of our next phase of growth in Chile."LAUNCH EVENT IN ANTOFAGASTACobre Limited (ASX:CBE ) advises that the new name was unveiled at an event in Antofagasta on Friday 13 November 2026. More than 100 local suppliers attended, together with Antofagasta Mayor Sacha Razmilic, Marko Razmilic, President of the AIA, and representatives of the community and the mining industry. The event recognised the role of local partnerships in supporting the operation, including through recent challenging years.Mayor Razmilic and AIA President Marko Razmilic welcomed the announcement and highlighted the importance of new investment in the region to support productive growth, job creation and opportunities for local suppliers. The AIA President also announced that Cobre Atacama has joined the association as a new member.Speaking at the event, Cobre's Chief Financial Officer, Kaveen Bachoo, said:"Tonight is above all a thank you to the suppliers who stood by this operation when times were hard. Our suppliers are not at the edge of our business; they are at its centre. Every tonne of copper we produce depends on them. The new name honours the history of this operation and the people who built it, but trust is not built with a name. It is built through actions over time. Our commitment is to be a reliable, transparent partner, to put safety first for everyone who works with us, and to grow together with Antofagasta and the region. As we grow, we will need our suppliers with us every step of the way. Their growth and ours go hand in hand."BUILDING TOWARDS 50,000 TONNES A YEARCobre Atacama's long-term plan is to grow the operation to 50,000 tonnes a year of high-grade copper cathode. The first milestone on that path is an annualised production rate of approximately 18,000 tonnes in 2027, returning the operation to its full installed capacity (refer footnote 1 and the end of this announcement for cautionary statements and disclaimers).Each stage of this growth will require a substantial increase in goods and services. The Company intends to meet this demand through long-term partnerships with suppliers from Antofagasta and the wider region. As Cobre Atacama grows, regional businesses gain larger and more stable volumes of work over a longer horizon, and the operation gains the reliable, experienced local partners it needs to deliver its growth safely and efficiently.OWNERSHIP AND OBJECTIVESCobre, through its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary, Sierra Cobre SpA, holds a 62.86% controlling interest in Cobre Atacama, with a defined pathway to further consolidation as announced on 12 October 2026. The Company's objectives are to consolidate and grow production, continuously improve quality, plan for the long term and strengthen operational safety for employees, contractors and suppliers alike. Most of the operation's workforce comes from the Antofagasta Region.ABOUT COBRE ATACAMACobre Atacama is a copper mining operation producing high-grade copper cathode, operated by Cobre. It is located in the Atacama Desert, approximately 70 kilometres from Antofagasta in northern Chile. The operation has installed capacity of approximately 18,000 tonnes per year of high-grade copper cathode, which it is targeting on an annualised basis in 2027, as the first step in a plan to grow production to 50,000 tonnes a year.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cobre Limited





Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a global copper company focused on high-margin production and tier-1 exploration across two of the world's premier mining jurisdictions: the Atacama region in Chile and the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana. By combining an operating asset at the Sierra Atacama Mine with a dominant, belt-scale landholding in the KCB, Cobre offers a unique, de-risked investment case that spans the entire copper value chain from near-term cathode production to world-class discovery potential. Cobre's strategic portfolio includes the newly acquired Sierra Atacama Mine in Chile, located in the heart of the world's most prolific copper-producing district, alongside a massive 5,348km2 landholding in Botswana.

