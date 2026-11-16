Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Research And Development Funding Arrangement
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Research and Development Funding Arrangement Perth, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) announced that the Company has entered into an Research and Development loan facility with Rockford Capital ("Rockford").
The facility encompasses the Company's research and development expenditure tax incentive refunds for the income tax years ended 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2026. ("Research and Development Claims") The Rockford Research and Development loan facility provides for an amount of up to $1.5 million to be lent against the Research and Development Claims. The Research and Development Claims are expected to be settled and received in the next few weeks.
This $1.5 million Rockford loan facility is secured against the Company's projected R&D Claims.
The facility has a 2.5% fixed establishment fee ($37,500) and bears interest at 17.0 % per annum compounded daily, with a 90-day minimum interest period.
Access to this funding stream will provide the Company with the ability to continue to develop towards commercial gold production at the Reward Gold Mine, providing funds for working capital.
About Vertex Minerals Limited
-p alt="Vertex Minerals Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38222en.png" />Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
Research and Development Funding Arrangement Perth, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) announced that the Company has entered into an Research and Development loan facility with Rockford Capital ("Rockford").
The facility encompasses the Company's research and development expenditure tax incentive refunds for the income tax years ended 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2026. ("Research and Development Claims") The Rockford Research and Development loan facility provides for an amount of up to $1.5 million to be lent against the Research and Development Claims. The Research and Development Claims are expected to be settled and received in the next few weeks.
This $1.5 million Rockford loan facility is secured against the Company's projected R&D Claims.
The facility has a 2.5% fixed establishment fee ($37,500) and bears interest at 17.0 % per annum compounded daily, with a 90-day minimum interest period.
Access to this funding stream will provide the Company with the ability to continue to develop towards commercial gold production at the Reward Gold Mine, providing funds for working capital.
About Vertex Minerals Limited
-p alt="Vertex Minerals Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38222en.png" />Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
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