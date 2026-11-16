Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Change Of Chief Financial Officer
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Change of Chief Financial Officer Perth, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) have announced an update on management appointments.
Alan Mills has been appointed as Vertex's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").
Alan is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years of experience. He has been working as the Company's Commercial Manager, based on-site at the Reward Gold Mine since January 2025.
He previously worked for multinational and ASX listed mining organisations such as Glencore, Aeris Resources, Newmont Corporation and Mitsui in both senior corporate and senior commercial, financial and management accounting roles. Alan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Griffith University and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.
Alan lives locally in the NSW Central West and is based at the Reward Gold Mine, Hill End NSW.
He replaces the Joint Chief Financial Officers, Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney who are based in Sydney NSW.
Vertex Executive Chairman, Bruce McInnes, commented:
"In view of the extraordinary effort and contribution Alan provided to the Company that I witnessed since joining Vertex, I discussed with other Board members about raising Alan's status in the Company to that of CFO.
Directors' responses were unanimous in favour of Alan being appointed to that position and I had the pleasure of inviting Alan to take up the CFO position."
Vertex Chief Financial Officer, Alan Mills, responded:
"Thank you for the confidence you and the other Board members have demonstrated in me. I was pleased to accept the appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Minerals Limited.
I appreciate the recognition of mine and my team's contributions to the Company and look forward to supporting both the Board and business as we progress the ramp up of the Reward Gold Mine.
Thank you again for the opportunity. I am looking forward to the next chapter with Vertex."
About Vertex Minerals Limited
-p alt="Vertex Minerals Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38222en.png" />Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
Change of Chief Financial Officer Perth, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) have announced an update on management appointments.
Alan Mills has been appointed as Vertex's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").
Alan is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years of experience. He has been working as the Company's Commercial Manager, based on-site at the Reward Gold Mine since January 2025.
He previously worked for multinational and ASX listed mining organisations such as Glencore, Aeris Resources, Newmont Corporation and Mitsui in both senior corporate and senior commercial, financial and management accounting roles. Alan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Griffith University and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.
Alan lives locally in the NSW Central West and is based at the Reward Gold Mine, Hill End NSW.
He replaces the Joint Chief Financial Officers, Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney who are based in Sydney NSW.
Vertex Executive Chairman, Bruce McInnes, commented:
"In view of the extraordinary effort and contribution Alan provided to the Company that I witnessed since joining Vertex, I discussed with other Board members about raising Alan's status in the Company to that of CFO.
Directors' responses were unanimous in favour of Alan being appointed to that position and I had the pleasure of inviting Alan to take up the CFO position."
Vertex Chief Financial Officer, Alan Mills, responded:
"Thank you for the confidence you and the other Board members have demonstrated in me. I was pleased to accept the appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Minerals Limited.
I appreciate the recognition of mine and my team's contributions to the Company and look forward to supporting both the Board and business as we progress the ramp up of the Reward Gold Mine.
Thank you again for the opportunity. I am looking forward to the next chapter with Vertex."
About Vertex Minerals Limited
-p alt="Vertex Minerals Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38222en.png" />Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
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