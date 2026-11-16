MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lindy Duncan proved that perseverance pays off after capturing the first LPGA Tour title of her career with a two-shot victory at The Annika in Florida on Sunday.

Duncan, 35, snagged her maiden LPGA title in her 222nd start after shooting a closing three-under-par 67 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair to finish on 16 under.

That left the journeywoman professional from Fort Lauderdale two shots clear of South Korea's Choi Hye-jin, who finished on 14 under after a final-round 68.

Another South Korean, Ryu Hae-ran, shared third place with Japan's Yuri Yoshida on 13 under with Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez in fifth on 12 under.

Duncan's rollercoaster final round saw her open with two birdies either side of a bogey on the second, before she added another birdie on the seventh.

A bogey on 12 dropped her to 14 under but back-to-back birdies down the stretch on the 16th and 17th ultimately proved decisive.

"I'm just still kind of speechless," Duncan said afterwards as she reflected on her long journey to a first title.

"Don't really know what to say. 222 starts. That's a long time. That's kind of a cool number, so I kind of like that."

Duncan later thanked friends and family for encouraging her to continue playing during the darkest moments of her career.

"I think a lot of people were believing in me even when I was starting to lose the belief in myself," she said.

"And they encouraged me to work on the right things and to open my mind and to be open to change because they could see the way that I was playing was not from a place of joy or freedom.

"It was from a very tense place. I was very hard on myself and still have to work on that like every day."

Lindy Duncan LPGA Tour Florida The Annika