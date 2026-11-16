MENAFN - Gulf Times) India's Jay Shah was re-elected unopposed for a second term as chairman of the International Cricket Council at the governing body's board meeting in Bali, the ICC said on Monday.

Shah, the son of India's powerful home minister Amit Shah, will oversee cricket's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games during his second two-year term.

The sport's only other appearance at the Olympics was in 1900.

"Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans," Shah, 38, was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Cricket at the Los Angeles Games will feature T20 competitions for both men's and women's teams.

Shah became the youngest ICC chairman when he was elected to the role in 2024 at the age of 36.

Jay Shah International Cricket Council Bali ICC