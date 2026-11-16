MENAFN - Gulf Times) Carlos Alcaraz looked in ominous form on Monday as he began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by cruising past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

World number three Alcaraz took just over an hour to deal with American Tiafoe and show why he is the favourite to win the whole thing in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist last year. Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered, most recently the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz, 25, can book his place in the semi-finals on Wednesday by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli, who in the absence of former world number one Jannik Sinner is the crowd favourite.

"Sometimes I feel really comfortable," Alcaraz said. "I feel like I'm better than the opponent in every aspect of the game. If I qualify to the semi-final or not, I think it's a great experience, a great week, getting experience," he added.

Tiafoe had a nightmare debut match at the season-ending tournament, the 28-year-old having no answer to Alcaraz's speed and power. Only briefly in the second set did he look like challenging his opponent, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, when at 3-2 down he wasted three opportunities to break back.

In the Sunday's late match, in the John McEnroe group, Shelton secured his first-ever victory at the tournament. His debut appearance in 2025 ended with three defeats. "It means a lot," Shelton said. "Especially doing it in the first match of the round robin, giving myself a little bit of momentum."

In the first set, Shelton overpowered Fils, the first Frenchman to qualify for the ATP Finals in 10 years. The 22-year-old Fils then began to extend rallies. He forced his first break point of the match in eighth game and took it. He then saved two break points in the next game to tie the match.

Serving for the match in the final set, Shelton faced two break points but saved them with ferocious aces before pounding his way to the win with booming forehands. "That was really intense, especially in the first set," Shelton said. "I don't know that I've played that many rallies out there on tour on a court this fast. So it was physical, really physical. A tough contest."

"I was breathing hard after pretty much every point, and I'm excited to get started in a match like that. Everything wasn't perfect, but my overall level was good and I thought it was a great match I will be able to build on this week."

He will face Zverev on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz ATP Finals Frances Tiafoe tennis