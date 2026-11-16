MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar face another stern test on Tuesday when they take on South Korea in an international friendly at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with Julen Lopetegui's side seeking a convincing response to Friday's heavy defeat by Australia.

The 3-0 loss to Australia exposed a number of Qatar's shortcomings, particularly in a first half in which they were overwhelmed and conceded all three goals. Lopetegui will now want to see a markedly different performance against another of Asia's leading sides, with greater defensive organisation, intensity and purpose expected from his players.

The South Korea fixture offers Qatar an immediate chance to put those failings right.

Lopetegui's team struggled to cope with Australia's pace and physicality and rarely imposed themselves on the game. Against South Korea, they will face another technically accomplished opponent, one capable of exploiting any defensive uncertainty but also providing a useful measure of Qatar's ability to respond to adversity.

South Korea are ranked 32nd in the world and possess considerable quality throughout their squad. Their attacking threat is led by captain Son Heung-min, who is expected to retain his place despite a frustrating outing in the 3-2 defeat by Saudi Arabia in their previous match in Al Rayyan.

The pressure surrounding today's game extends beyond the result, however, with Lopetegui's future with Qatar the subject of increasing speculation. The Spaniard's position has come under scrutiny and there has been talk that the South Korea match could be his final game in charge of the national team.

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Qatar will look up to star forward Akram Afif to add some sparkle against South Korea.

For Lopetegui and his players, the most immediate concern will be to produce a performance that restores confidence.

A strong display would not erase the disappointment of Friday's defeat, but it would provide evidence that Qatar can learn from their mistakes and respond quickly when faced with another high-level opponent.

South Korea, meanwhile, will look to finish the year on a positive note after their defeat by Saudi Arabia. Interim coach Robert Moreno said on Monday that maintaining South Korea's identity would remain central to his approach, even if tactical adjustments are made according to the opposition.

"First of all, I think it is important to maintain the national team's identity and ideas," Moreno said. "We may tweak a few things depending on the opponents but I think our overall identity has to be consistent."

Son endured a difficult evening against Saudi Arabia, missing opportunities and struggling at times to influence the game, but Moreno remains confident his captain can make a decisive contribution.

"Although those looks did not lead to goals, the fact that he created those chances at all is a positive," Moreno said. "If he can have just a little luck on his side and can score goals, then he will be a tremendous help to our team."

Moreno is also expected to use the friendly to give opportunities to younger players, with 21-year-old defender Shin Min-ha and 19-year-old midfielder Son Jeong-beom in line for their senior international debuts.

"Since this is a friendly match, we would love to have as many players take the field as possible," Moreno said. "If we see young players who we think can help the national team by gaining international experience, then they should play."

South Korea have won two, drawn one and lost two of their five matches under Moreno, conceding seven goals in defeats by Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Their latest loss, however, did not tell the whole story. South Korea produced 15 attempts against Saudi Arabia, with six on target, and Moreno felt the performance deserved a better outcome.

"We have been trying to create a structure where we can have a quicker transition from offence to defence," he said. "I don't think we played too poorly in the last match but the outcome told a different story. We will try to be better in the next match."

Moreno's own position remains uncertain. Appointed on an interim basis in September, his contract expires on November 27. The Korea Football Association had initially indicated that his first six matches would be assessed before a decision on whether he could remain in charge through the Asian Cup, although the tournament has since been postponed from January 2027 to December 2027.

The Spaniard acknowledged the difficulties of working with limited preparation time but insisted that should not become an excuse.

"Of course, we have had some limitations with time but I don't want that to sound like an excuse," Moreno said. "We have some high quality players here and we are all aware of our situation."

South Korea have been training with a full squad in Qatar since last Tuesday, giving Moreno more time to work on his ideas than he had during their previous international fixtures.

That preparation will now be put to the test against a Qatar side equally determined to make a statement.

Qatar football South Korea Julen Lopetegui