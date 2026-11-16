MENAFN - Gulf Times) Media City Qatar has launched The Ned Doha: A New Age of Luxury, in partnership with international publisher Assouline, at an event attended by leading figures from Qatar's cultural, architectural and creative sectors.

The book is the first in a multi-volume collaboration highlighting Qatar's heritage, culture and development.

Written by travel journalist Nicola Chilton, it documents the transformation of the former Ministry of Interior building into The Ned Doha hotel, featuring photographs and insights from architects, designers and artists on its history and distinctive architecture.

Reflecting on the significance of the publication in his opening remarks, CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar AlMannai said: "This book tells an important part of Qatar's development story, which is the vision to balance modernisation with the preservation of Qatar's identity."

He added: "This is the first book in our partnership with Assouline, and we hope to document more of these stories and celebrate the places, people and milestones that have shaped Qatar."

"Celebrating The Ned Doha: A New Age of Luxury' with Media City Qatar and Assouline gives us an occasion to reflect on the decisions behind the hotel we operate today," said Managing Director of The Ned Doha Massimiliano (Max) Binda.

The partnership supports Media City Qatar's efforts to develop the media and content sectors and bring stories from Qatar and the region to global audiences.

Media City Qatar The Ned Doha Assouline heritage