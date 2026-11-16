Qatar Calendar Announces Illusionists- Direct From Broadway To Doha
The theatrical production invites audiences to experience the magic and grandeur of Broadway through a captivating showcase of world-class illusions, theatrical artistry, breathtaking visual effects and daring stunts. Combining imagination, technology and extraordinary human skill, the show takes audiences on an immersive journey filled with mystery, wonder and unexpected moments.
The addition of The Illusionists – Direct from Broadway further enriches Qatar's year-round entertainment calendar, offering experiences that cater to the expectations of visitors from within Qatar and abroad, while further strengthening Doha's position as a preferred family tourism destination.Qatar Calendar Visit Qatar Al Mayassa Theatre
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