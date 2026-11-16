MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United Development Company (UDC) has successfully concluded its participation in the 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2026. The programme featured six environmental, educational and community-focused initiatives engaging residents, visitors, employees and schools across both destinations.

Commenting on the conclusion of this year's programme, Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei, executive director of Public Services at UDC, said:“Qatar Sustainability Week allowed us to turn sustainability from an idea into something people could experience and take part in. Through environmental initiatives, education and community activities across The Pearl and Gewan Islands, we encouraged people of all ages to participate and take action. The strong engagement from the community reflects that lasting impact is created when people feel part of blade-->

The programme opened with the SDG Ambassadors Sustainable Race, which attracted more than 200 participants and featured 17 learning stations representing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The SDG Ambassadors'“The Pearl in Children's Eyes” exhibition at Qanat Quartier showcased 50 artworks created using paintings and recycled materials, highlighting children's perspectives on sustainability and marine conservation.

UDC also raised awareness through sustainability-themed sculptures at the entrances to The Pearl and Gewan Islands and green lighting at its buildings.

Mangrove restoration was a key focus, with UDC working alongside the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Earthna to highlight the ecological importance of mangroves. The initiative included an awareness display on Gewan Island and an employee activation at UDC offices, where employees adopted and planted around 140 mangrove saplings for eventual planting at Al Aaliya Island.

Community activities included the“Feed a Friend” book drive on Gewan Island and a Community Garden activation, which attracted more than 150 visitors for family planting and children's activities.

UDC's ongoing plastic recycling initiative has collected more than 200kg of recyclable plastic from residents across The Pearl and Gewan Islands, supporting efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy.

UDC QSW environmental initiatives