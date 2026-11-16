MENAFN - Gulf Times) The embassy of Japan hosted a special ceremony to confer the Ambassador's Commendation upon Abdulla al-Mosallam, chief administrative officer of the Doha Film Institute (DFI), deputy director of the Doha Film Festival, and founder of Geekdom, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Japan and the State of Qatar.

During the ceremony, Naoto Hisajima, ambassador of Japan presented the Certificate of Commendation and a commemorative gift to al-Mosallam in the presence of Fatma Alremaihi - CEO of Doha Film Institute; Ahmad al-Sharif, head of Geekdom and Ashma Guiamadin - Geekdom Marketing & Community Engagement Manager.

Ambassador Hisajima referred to al-Mosallam as a "visionary cultural leader and a dear friend of Japan". He highlighted al- Mosallam's establishment of Geekdom in 2013, noting how the platform has successfully promoted Japanese pop culture across Qatar and fostered a vibrant community for enthusiasts of anime, manga, and gaming.

Ambassador Hisajima also expressed the embassy's deep gratitude for al- Mosallam's continuous support and close collaboration on numerous bilateral initiatives, including co-hosting the Qatar – Japan illustration contest, serving as a contest judge, and generously providing Geekdom's venue for embassy award ceremony this year.

Upon receiving the commendation, al- Mosallam expressed his appreciation for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Ambassador's Commendation is awarded to individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the promotion of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and Qatar.

Doha Film Institute Geekdom cultural exchange