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By Nantoo Banerjee

Finally, just a day before the 2026 Dhanteras (marked as the Day of Wealth), the official first day of the five-day Diwali festival, former Indian business baron Venugopal Dhoot, a Padma Bhushan awardee and receiver of 2008 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, was declared 'bankrupt' by the National Company Law Tribunal. Bhoot joined the august company of bankrupt Indian business tycoons such as Vijay Mallya, Anil Ambani, Promod Mittal, B. R. Shetty, Sanjay and Neeraj Singal, Naresh Goyal, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi among others. Vijay Mallya, known as 'King of Good Times,' is the most prominent and charismatic of them all. In 2012, Indian Premier (cricket) League founder Lalit Modi declared bankruptcy in a London court over unpaid private security bills of £65,000. Paradoxically, most creditors, especially large institutions, have a surprisingly unemotional response to bankruptcy filings.

Lalit Modi intends to return to India by early next year following a July 2026 ruling by the appellate tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), which set aside most of the Enforcement Directorate's earlier findings and penalties against him regarding the 2009 IPL season in South Africa. Boasting an estimated net worth of $570 million, Lalit Modi owns a five-storey, 7,000-square-foot luxury property on Sloane Street in London featuring 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, an internal elevator, and a collection of cricket memorabilia. His collection of luxury cars includes multiple Ferraris (such as a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with a“CRI3KET” license plate and a Ferrari California, an Aston Martin Rapide, a McLaren 720S, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a G63 AMG, and a Range Rover Autobiography. Modi has publicly described his lifestyle as being“born with a diamond spoon,” and a continuation of his generational family wealth.

Most of the Indian 'bankrupt' business barons are believed to be living a groovy private life while their banks and creditors had to take the hit. Their corporate ruin contrasts with their private comfort. After Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines collapsed with over Rs.9,000 crore unpaid bank debts and was declared a fugitive economic offender, he has been happily residing in his high-end UK estates. While UK courts granted lender's global asset freezing orders, legal carve-outs generally provide hefty monthly allowances for living expenses and legal fees.

In good times, Mallya served India's Rajya Sabha (Upper House) as an 'Independent' member from Karnataka for two terms, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2010 to 2016. His first term was supported by the Indian National Congress (INC) and Janata Dal (Secular). Mallya received the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD (S) for his second term. He resigned from the RS seat on May 2, 2016. Mallya's current net worth is estimated at around $1.2 billion though his actual liquid wealth is heavily disputed due to ongoing legal disputes, UK insolvency proceedings, and massive bank recovery claims in India. Mallya has been residing in the United Kingdom since March 2016, facing extradition proceedings.

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Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications went into insolvency under massive debt. He faced intense personal insolvency processes over bank guarantees. He declared 'zero net worth' in UK courts, but lives a luxurious life in his 17-storey tower named Abode, located in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra West. The 66-meter-tall building provides a whole lot of luxuries, including a private helipad, an open-air swimming pool, a gymnasium, a temple, a large garden, and a multi-level vehicle lounge. Valued roughly around Rs, 4,000 crore, the property was lately attached/seized by the Enforcement Directorate for Rs.3,716 crore in connection with an ongoing money laundering and bank loan fraud investigation involving Reliance Communications.

While some Indian big businessmen legally declared 'bankrupt' or were forced into personal bankruptcy in overseas jurisdictions, several other iconic“super-rich” business tycoons saw their entire corporate empire go bankrupt under India's local NCLT/IBC laws. Videocon promoter Dhoot's corporate empire collapsed under a Rs.60,000 crore-plus debt load pushing Videocon into insolvency proceedings. Brothers Sanjay and Neeraj Singal of Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Power witnessed their massive steel empires taken over by competitors (Tata Steel and JSW Steel) via corporate bankruptcy proceedings after accumulating over Rs.55,000 crore in unmanageable debt.

Naresh Goyal, the founder of the country's premier luxury airline, Jet Airways, had to get the company grounded and forced into legal insolvency and liquidation in 2019 due to a catastrophic cash crunch. Goyal was once listed among India's richest individuals, with a net worth estimated around $2.2 billion during the peak years of Jet Airways and its 2005 IPO. Lately out on medical bail, a special PMLA court permitted Naresh Goyal to travel to London for four weeks for medical consultation. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the high-end Gujarati diamond jewellers, fled India after a Rs13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud came to light. Nirav Modi's international businesses (like Firestar Diamond) subsequently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in New York.

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Mehul Choksi is currently held in a Belgian prison following his arrest in April 2025. To satisfy Belgian and European human rights standards regarding his extradition to India, Indian authorities presented assurances that he would be housed in a high-security cell in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail (specifically barrack number 12). This proposed arrangement features a 46-square-meter two-room space with large windows, natural light, a TV, ceiling fans, tube lights, a private toilet, 24/7 CCTV, and a mobile signal jammer, rather than a standard overcrowded cell. The Belgian Supreme Court and lower courts have cleared the path for his extradition after dismissing his challenges. Nirav Modi is imprisoned in the HMP Pentonville in London. The London High Court and UK legal avenues regarding his extradition to India have largely progressed against him, though he has continued to pursue appeals (including to the European Court of Human Rights).

The paradox of 'corporate bankruptcy versus personal luxury' is a defining feature of several major corporate collapses in India. While the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) strip failing conglomerates of their corporate assets to repay creditors, the promoters themselves frequently maintain highly affluent, shielded lifestyles. This gap between corporate ruin and personal comfort highlights the strategic walls built between business liabilities and private wealth. Big business promoters use structured legal, corporate, and geographic insulation to keep their lifestyles intact.

The foundational legal rule of a“corporate veil” means business debts belong to the company, not the owner. Unless personal guarantees are successfully invoked and enforced, an individual's personal assets remain legally distinct from corporate defaults. High-net-worth individuals often transfer real estate, luxury vehicles, and liquid capital into complex webs of domestic family trusts or offshore shell companies. Because these assets are legally owned by separate entities or family members, bankruptcy trustees cannot easily seize them. Fugitive or embattled business figures often utilize the legal protections of foreign countries. By living in jurisdictions like the UK or Dubai, they can delay Indian asset recovery actions through lengthy extradition fights and foreign bankruptcy procedures. (IPA Service)