KFC Thailand Breaks Creative Boundaries In 2026 With Bold Campaigns And Its First-Ever Original Manga Dumb Luck
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Turning Cultural Insights, Pop Culture and Everyday Moments into Unexpected and Unforgettable Brand ExperiencesBANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – KFC Thailand has been breaking the mold throughout 2026, turning cultural insights, pop culture trends and everyday moments into bold, unexpected campaigns that go far beyond fried chicken. From reimagining Thai traditions to creating larger-than-life spectacles and tapping into Gen Z subcultures, the brand continues to find fresh ways to connect with consumers. Its latest creative move takes things even further: launching its first-ever original manga,“Dumb Luck.”
Rather than partnering with existing manga characters, KFC created an entirely original story, blending Japanese manga aesthetics with distinctly Thai humor and the brand's signature cheeky personality. Built around the idea of“a manga by Thai creators, for Thai people,” Dumb Luck marks KFC's move beyond conventional food marketing into original entertainment, connecting with younger audiences through their passion for manga and storytelling.
The story follows Chok, KFC's unluckiest employee, with LUCK -99. One bite of The Box Kaisen with Scoops Fries boosts his luck to +999999, unleashing a crazy adventure as everyone fights to steal his newfound power.
Bringing the idea to life, KFC released 4,500 limited-edition manga books, all of which were snapped up in just 14 days. The story also gained traction on WEBTOON, attracting over 8,681,000 views and building momentum among KFC fans and manga enthusiasts alike.
KFC further immersed fans in the world of Dumb Luck with a Manga-Themed KFC Store at the 31st National Book Fair, transforming its booth into a manga-inspired experience featuring a free mobile charging station, specially designed Scoops Fries-shaped bookmarks, limited-edition tote bags and a manga-themed character troop. Manga artist Zuddenday brought an extra dose of creativity through live painting and manga-style portrait-drawing sessions, bringing the story to life as a real-world fan experience.
Adding a delicious twist, KFC paired the manga with“The Box Kaisen,” a crave-worthy boneless chicken meal packed with bold flavors, and“Scoops Fries,” crispy, scoop-shaped fries perfect for dipping. Together, they brought an irresistible mix of flavor and fun to fans' favorite moments. And the luck didn't stop there. The campaign took off online and, on the ground, beating its target by 78% and reaching over 12 million people.
“Dumb Luck” is KFC's latest creative move in a year packed with bold, unexpected campaigns. The brand kicked off 2026 with“Fortune Bucket,” transforming its iconic chicken bucket into collectible lucky bags inspired by Thai beliefs. For Children's Day, KFC turned a public bus into the colorful“Sanders Kindergarten School Bus,” offering free rides, collectible figures and playful privilege cards. During Chinese New Year, it reimagined traditional offerings with its first-ever“Whole Fried Chicken,” complete with giant installations and firecrackers that replaced explosive sounds with the signature crunch of fried chicken.
The brand also tapped into the passions shaping Thai culture today.“Fortune Bucket” brought Thailand's Mutelu culture into the KFC experience, turning the belief in luck and fortune into something playful and unmistakably KFC.“KFC | SANRIO CHARACTERS” tapped into the rise of art toy and collectible culture with limited-edition blind-box keychains, while“KFC Fun Club” connected with the growing active lifestyle community, kicking off with“RUN FUN” and a Bangkok running route shaped like KFC's iconic chicken bucket.
From Mutelu believers and art toy collectors to a new generation embracing active lifestyles, KFC Thailand has found fresh ways to connect with the passions people already love. Throughout 2026, the brand continued to transform cultural insights into playful and unexpected experiences, showing that KFC can be part of culture, communities, and everyday life far beyond the bucket.
For more information, follow KFC Thailand on Facebook @KFCThailand, TikTok @KFCThailand, Instagram @kfcthailand, and X @KFCThailand.
Hashtag: #KFCThailand #DumbLuck
About KFCKFC, one of the largest brands of quick service restaurants (QSR) and is popular all over the world. Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders since 1952 with a commitment to improving and offering delicious and unique fried chicken menu of excellent quality to customers who love fried chicken. In Thailand, the first KFC store was established in 1985 at Central Ladprao Department Store. Currently, there are 1,226
KFC branches nationwide (as of December 2025). Brand and franchise management by YUM Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and KFC restaurant management by 3 franchisees.
Central Restaurants Group Co., Ltd. (CRG) Restaurant Development Co., Ltd. (RD) The QSR of Asia Co., Ltd. (QSA)
Rather than partnering with existing manga characters, KFC created an entirely original story, blending Japanese manga aesthetics with distinctly Thai humor and the brand's signature cheeky personality. Built around the idea of“a manga by Thai creators, for Thai people,” Dumb Luck marks KFC's move beyond conventional food marketing into original entertainment, connecting with younger audiences through their passion for manga and storytelling.
The story follows Chok, KFC's unluckiest employee, with LUCK -99. One bite of The Box Kaisen with Scoops Fries boosts his luck to +999999, unleashing a crazy adventure as everyone fights to steal his newfound power.
Bringing the idea to life, KFC released 4,500 limited-edition manga books, all of which were snapped up in just 14 days. The story also gained traction on WEBTOON, attracting over 8,681,000 views and building momentum among KFC fans and manga enthusiasts alike.
KFC further immersed fans in the world of Dumb Luck with a Manga-Themed KFC Store at the 31st National Book Fair, transforming its booth into a manga-inspired experience featuring a free mobile charging station, specially designed Scoops Fries-shaped bookmarks, limited-edition tote bags and a manga-themed character troop. Manga artist Zuddenday brought an extra dose of creativity through live painting and manga-style portrait-drawing sessions, bringing the story to life as a real-world fan experience.
Adding a delicious twist, KFC paired the manga with“The Box Kaisen,” a crave-worthy boneless chicken meal packed with bold flavors, and“Scoops Fries,” crispy, scoop-shaped fries perfect for dipping. Together, they brought an irresistible mix of flavor and fun to fans' favorite moments. And the luck didn't stop there. The campaign took off online and, on the ground, beating its target by 78% and reaching over 12 million people.
“Dumb Luck” is KFC's latest creative move in a year packed with bold, unexpected campaigns. The brand kicked off 2026 with“Fortune Bucket,” transforming its iconic chicken bucket into collectible lucky bags inspired by Thai beliefs. For Children's Day, KFC turned a public bus into the colorful“Sanders Kindergarten School Bus,” offering free rides, collectible figures and playful privilege cards. During Chinese New Year, it reimagined traditional offerings with its first-ever“Whole Fried Chicken,” complete with giant installations and firecrackers that replaced explosive sounds with the signature crunch of fried chicken.
The brand also tapped into the passions shaping Thai culture today.“Fortune Bucket” brought Thailand's Mutelu culture into the KFC experience, turning the belief in luck and fortune into something playful and unmistakably KFC.“KFC | SANRIO CHARACTERS” tapped into the rise of art toy and collectible culture with limited-edition blind-box keychains, while“KFC Fun Club” connected with the growing active lifestyle community, kicking off with“RUN FUN” and a Bangkok running route shaped like KFC's iconic chicken bucket.
From Mutelu believers and art toy collectors to a new generation embracing active lifestyles, KFC Thailand has found fresh ways to connect with the passions people already love. Throughout 2026, the brand continued to transform cultural insights into playful and unexpected experiences, showing that KFC can be part of culture, communities, and everyday life far beyond the bucket.
For more information, follow KFC Thailand on Facebook @KFCThailand, TikTok @KFCThailand, Instagram @kfcthailand, and X @KFCThailand.
Hashtag: #KFCThailand #DumbLuck
About KFCKFC, one of the largest brands of quick service restaurants (QSR) and is popular all over the world. Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders since 1952 with a commitment to improving and offering delicious and unique fried chicken menu of excellent quality to customers who love fried chicken. In Thailand, the first KFC store was established in 1985 at Central Ladprao Department Store. Currently, there are 1,226
KFC branches nationwide (as of December 2025). Brand and franchise management by YUM Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and KFC restaurant management by 3 franchisees.
Central Restaurants Group Co., Ltd. (CRG) Restaurant Development Co., Ltd. (RD) The QSR of Asia Co., Ltd. (QSA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment