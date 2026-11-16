CHAGEE Grows To Eight Asia Pacific Markets With Brunei Entry Unveils New Rooted In Tea Store Design
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) In the new design, tea is not just what CHAGEE serves, but what shapes the spaceSINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – CHAGEE is growing its family in Asia Pacific, opening its first store in Brunei, while launching a new store design rooted in tea, as the global brand marks nine years since its founding in November, 2017.
Growing across Asia Pacific
Brunei marks CHAGEE's eighth market in Asia Pacific, with its first two stores slated to open in Kiulap and Madang. Brunei is CHAGEE's seventh ASEAN market, joining the family of six markets that opened between 2024-2026 in the region's largest economies.
Throughout 2026, CHAGEE continues to grow steadily, city by city. In May, Korea welcomed its first CHAGEE store, quickly expanding to 11 stores within 6 months. Malaysia is now home to more than 200 stores, while in Indonesia, CHAGEE has expanded to Surabaya, Bandung, Bali and Semarang, with Yogyakarta opening soon. In Thailand, CHAGEE has also expanded to Chiang Mai, in addition to its Bangkok stronghold. In total, CHAGEE has opened nearly 400 stores outside of Greater China.
Rooted in tea
Beyond store building, CHAGEE is giving guests more ways to enjoy tea, starting with its new Rooted in Tea store design, which debuted at Lotte Mall Cheongnyangni in South Korea in October 2026. Inspired by nature and shaped by tea culture, the design pairs earthy tones and natural textures with simple forms drawn from traditional tea pavilions, while versatile seating and modular counters create a space to connect that evolves with guests.
The anniversary brings more firsts this November: CHAGEE opens its first Philippine flagship, and Singapore becomes the first market to serve CHAGEE gelato outside China.
“Nine years ago, CHAGEE began with a simple vision: bringing people together with a great cup of tea. Today, every new market, store and cup provides an opportunity for people from all backgrounds to connect,” said Brook Fu, Chief Operating Officer, CHAGEE APAC.
To thank customers, participating markets are celebrating with anniversary drinks, mascot Teadore and Tear & Win.
Hashtag: #CHAGEE
About CHAGEECHAGEE is an international tea brand guided by the vision to connect people and cultures through a great cup of tea. Crafted from whole tea leaves with a focus on wellbeing, CHAGEE's tea blends rich heritage with modern tastes. With over 7,600 stores worldwide as of November 2026, CHAGEE's APAC HQ is in Singapore, with stores in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, and soon Brunei.
Growing across Asia Pacific
Brunei marks CHAGEE's eighth market in Asia Pacific, with its first two stores slated to open in Kiulap and Madang. Brunei is CHAGEE's seventh ASEAN market, joining the family of six markets that opened between 2024-2026 in the region's largest economies.
Throughout 2026, CHAGEE continues to grow steadily, city by city. In May, Korea welcomed its first CHAGEE store, quickly expanding to 11 stores within 6 months. Malaysia is now home to more than 200 stores, while in Indonesia, CHAGEE has expanded to Surabaya, Bandung, Bali and Semarang, with Yogyakarta opening soon. In Thailand, CHAGEE has also expanded to Chiang Mai, in addition to its Bangkok stronghold. In total, CHAGEE has opened nearly 400 stores outside of Greater China.
Rooted in tea
Beyond store building, CHAGEE is giving guests more ways to enjoy tea, starting with its new Rooted in Tea store design, which debuted at Lotte Mall Cheongnyangni in South Korea in October 2026. Inspired by nature and shaped by tea culture, the design pairs earthy tones and natural textures with simple forms drawn from traditional tea pavilions, while versatile seating and modular counters create a space to connect that evolves with guests.
The anniversary brings more firsts this November: CHAGEE opens its first Philippine flagship, and Singapore becomes the first market to serve CHAGEE gelato outside China.
“Nine years ago, CHAGEE began with a simple vision: bringing people together with a great cup of tea. Today, every new market, store and cup provides an opportunity for people from all backgrounds to connect,” said Brook Fu, Chief Operating Officer, CHAGEE APAC.
To thank customers, participating markets are celebrating with anniversary drinks, mascot Teadore and Tear & Win.
Hashtag: #CHAGEE
About CHAGEECHAGEE is an international tea brand guided by the vision to connect people and cultures through a great cup of tea. Crafted from whole tea leaves with a focus on wellbeing, CHAGEE's tea blends rich heritage with modern tastes. With over 7,600 stores worldwide as of November 2026, CHAGEE's APAC HQ is in Singapore, with stores in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, and soon Brunei.
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